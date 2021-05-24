Caryn Chandler found herself being thrust into the spotlight a few years ago when news broke that she was in a relationship with Little People Big World star, Matt Roloff. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 not long after Matt and Amy decided to end their marriage. Although there were some questions about how Caryn and Matt’s relationship got started, many viewers were happy to see him getting another shot at love. Now, after around four years together, the couple seems to still be going strong and Cary and Matt are on good terms with Amy and her current fiance, Chris. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Caryn Chandler.
1. She’s From Arizona
Caryn may be enjoying life in Oregon now, but she was born and raised in Arizona although it’s unclear exactly which city she comes from. She still likes to travel back to her homestate whenever she gets the chance. In fact, Matt even purchased her parents’ old house.
2. She Was Married Before
Prior to her relationship with Matt, Caryn was married to a man named Joseph Chandler for several years. Not much is known about Joseph or their relationship, however, Stars Offline says that the couple had a pretty nasty divorce. Caryn has a son and a daughter from that relationship. Caryn’s ex-husband was adamant that they’re children not appear in Little People Big World and there were also rumors that he forbid her from taking them to the Roloff Farm at all. These rumors only added fuel to the fire that Caryn and Matt may have been having an affair long before they officially announced their relationship.
3. She Loves To Travel
If there’s one thing that Caryn and Matt have in common its that they both love the adventerous side of life. They enjoy having new experiences and those moments have become even more special now that they can enjoy them together. Traveling is one of the couple’s favorite things to do and they have visited places across the United States and in other parts of the world. Africa is a destination that they both would love to visit at some point.
4. Halloween Is Her Favorite Holiday
If you ask people what their favorite holiday is, they’ll probably respond with either Christmas or Thanksgiving. That isn’t the case for Caryn, though. During an interview with TV Show Ace, Caryn shared that she loves Halloween and makes it a point to dress up ever year.
5. She Participated In Blackout Tuesday
During her time on Little People Big World, Caryn has never really gotten into her views on sensitive subjects such as politics and human rights issues. However, in June 2020, she participated in a virtual show of solidarity called Blackout Tuesday to show her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.
6. She Likes To Read
Caryn’s life has probably changed drastically since she became a reality TV star, and she may not get as much quiet time to herself as she’s used to. However, when she does get a moment to spare, Caryn loves to kick back and read a good book. She especially loves to sit outside and enjoy a beautiful day while she’s reading.
7. She’s A Fairly Private Person
Just because Caryn is on reality TV doesn’t mean that she wants to share every aspect of her life with the world. In fact, for the most part she has kept her private life out of the spotlight. Outside of her relationship with Matt, there isn’t a lot of information out there about her.
8. She Loves To Hike
Caryn’s adventurous spirit doesn’t just include her love for traveling. She also likes to explore her nearby surroundings. Caryn enjoys staying active, and one of her favorite ways to do that is by going hiking. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch Caryn outside enjoying it.
9. She Watches Little People Big World
There are lots of TV stars out there who cringe at the thought of having to watch themselves on TV, but not Caryn. While talking to TV Show Ace, Caryn revealed that she does like to watch Little People Big World because she always finds it interesting to see how the show has been edited.
10. She Doesn’t Like Sports
Watching sports is a popular pastime. Most people can find at least one sport that they enjoy watching. However, watching sports isn’t a pasttime that Caryn will be partaking in. Caryn isn’t a fan of watching any sports, but she especially doesn’t like watching tennis. This probably also means that Caryn has never been an athlete herself.