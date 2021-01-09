Sometimes finding love requires making a bold move, and that’s exactly what Casandra Suarez did when she agreed to be a contestant on The Bachelor. When she introduced herself to Matt during the first episode, she seemed like she could be a great choice for him. She is beautiful, smart, and successful and most importantly, it seemed like she was really there to find true love. Unfortunately, however, when Matt began giving our roses, Casandra wasn’t one of the lucky women who received one. Despite the fact that her journey wasn’t what she was hoping for, she’ll always have great stories to tell about the experience. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Casandra Suarez.
1. The Bachelor Was Her First Time Doing A TV Show
Casandra isn’t someone who has always dreamed of becoming a reality TV star, however, when the opportunity to do The Bachelor presented itself she knew she had to take advantage of it. Being on the The Bachelor is the first and only time she’s done a TV show. There’s no information to indicate that she plans to do any other shows in the future.
2. She Has A Master’s Degree
Casandra has put a lot of time in effort into getting a high quality education. Casandra received a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from San Jose State University. She then went on to earn a master’s degree in in social work from the University of Southern California. She currently works as a social worker.
3. She Doesn’t Like Sharing Her Food
For most people, sharing food comes with the territory of going out to eat with other people. Anyone who plans on going out to eat with Casandra, however, might want to think twice before reaching over to try something from her plate. According to Bachelor Nation, people taking food from her plate is one of her biggest pet peeves.
4. She Loves Going To Concerts
Most music fans will tell you that there’s something special about seeing and hearing artists perform live. Not only do they tend to add a little something special to their songs, but the overall energy is something that can’t be replicated. Casandra enjoys seeing her favorite artists perform live and she loves going to different music festivals.
5. She’s Bilingual
The ability to speak more than one language is one of those things that can be beneficial no matter what you do in life. When you work in a field like social work, it can be even helpful. Fortunately, Casandra is bilingual. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she speaks Spanish.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Take Risks
Some people may content with playing it safe their whole lives, but no Casandra. She is a pretty adventurous person and she isn’t afraid to step out of her comfort zone to try new things. Being on The Bachelor was the biggest risk she has ever taken for a chance at love.
7. She Travels Frequently
Casandra has lived in California for her entire life, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t ventured outside of The Golden State to see what the rest of the world has to offer. She enjoys traveling and has gotten the chance to visit places across the United States and other parts of the world.
8. She Loves Helping Those In Need
You may have been able to guess this by what she does for work, but Casandra is the kind of person who loves helping others. She has several years of volunteer experience. At one point in time, she volunteered as a suicide crisis counselor with the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
9. She Enjoyed Her Time On The Bachelor
When Casandra first arrived at The Bachelor mansion, she was hoping to be there until the finale. Even though things didn’t go that way, she doesn’t have any regrets about the experience. In an Instagram post after her elimination, she said “I’m thankful I was given the opportunity because the experience challenged me in a way I didn’t know I needed, the food was delicious, and I came out with amazing new friends.”
10. She Loves Fashion
One of the saddest things about Casandra’s early departure from the show is the fact that viewers will never get the chance to see just how stylish she is. She is really into fashion and she has a natural eye for putting great outfits together. Whether she’s dressing up for a formal event or a casual day with friends, Casandra knows how to keep it cute for any occasion.