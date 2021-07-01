10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cashey Proudfoot

Now that “Love Island USA,” is back, we have an entirely new group of single young women to get to know. Cashay Proudfoot is one of those women. She’s on the show for the third season looking to find love in all the right places, and she is ready to find out if the man of her dreams is also looking for love. She might meet a few men who interest her, but will she meet the man of her dreams? We don’t know if she will or not, but we do know that she’s someone worth getting to know a little better.
1. She is 25
She isn’t the youngest woman on the show this season, nor is she the oldest. She is right in the middle at 25, and she’s happy to settle down and find the love of her life. She’s lived, she’s had fun, and she’s enjoying her life as it is now, but that does not mean she’s not looking for love and a chance to fulfill her heart’s desires.
2. She is a New Yorker
She’s currently living and working in New York. She’s in Brooklyn, and her life there has been pretty full. Before pandemic times when she was locked up at home with nothing to do and no one to see, she had an active social life that allowed her to get out and have as much fun as she wanted.
3. She is a Bartender
To earn a living, she’s working as a bartender. We aren’t sure if she had much work as a bartender in New York during the pandemic times, but that’s the job she has in life, and we imagine she must be pretty good at it. It’s a great way for her to meet people and still be active and social, and we imagine she enjoys that.
4. She’s Lonely
Sadly, Cashay has been pretty lonely over the course of the past year. She’s a New Yorker, so she’s been at home. Things have been closed, people haven’t been out of their homes for much more than basic necessities, and she’s not had a chance to hang out with friends or spend time with her loved ones. She’s ben alone, and she desperately misses being around people and interacting in a social setting.
5. She Knows What She Wants
If you ask Cashay Proudfoot what she is looking for in a man, the most important thing she will tell you is that she needs a man who can dance. While this might not seem like the most important quality in a man, she finds that it’s something many men aren’t willing to do or capable of doing. She loves to dance, so the man with his eye on her better get to work.
6. She is a Model
Cashay Proudfoot is also a model. She’s listed with Model Mayhem as her management company. She is working on breaking into the industry one modeling pose at a time, and she has the look for it. She considers herself experienced, and she is currently looking for any bookings she can get.
7. She Enjoys LA
While she’s currently based in New York, she makes a comment on a photo she uploaded back in February 2021 about how she might just move back to LA. This tells us that she likely already lived in LA at some point, and she didn’t hate it.
8. She’s Into Good Health
Cashay knows that her mental strength and her emotional strength are of the utmost importance, but she’s also into working on her physical strength, too. She’s in the gym, she’s taking care of herself, and she knows that it’s important to
9. She’s Done with NYC
She didn’t stay home the entire time COVID was going on, though. She spent a fair amount of time traveling, including a trip to Nashville back in January of 2021. That trip reminded her that she’s ready to end her life in NYC and start somewhere new and exciting. Traveling reminds her that she’s not willing to spend her entire life in the city.
10. She’s an Amazing Dancer
She mentions that she is a dancer, but her dance videos are so fun to watch. She often posts herself dancing online, and while her dances online aren’t serious and they’re not anything more than just her having a good time and letting loose, it’s obvious to anyone watching that she is graceful, talented, and loves to dance.