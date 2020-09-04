Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cassi Davis

If you’ve ever seen Tyler Perry’s House of Payne or The Paynes, you’ve probably already fallen in love with Cassi Davis. The talented actress has become a fan favorite in her role of Ella Payne. As a devoted wife and a loving aunt, Ella is the type of person who always puts her family first, and Cassi does a great job of translating that to viewers. With a kind demeanor and a strong on-screen presence, Cassi is definitely the type of actress you can’t stop watching as soon as she pops up on the screen. Although she is best-known for her work in the two Paynes series, she has also done a lot of awesome things throughout her career. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cassi Davis.

1. She’s A Spelman Alum

Cassi Davis attended Spelman College in Atlanta during the 80s where she studied music. However, she chose to leave during her senior year when she was just one credit short of graduating because the school wouldn’t allow her to perform religious songs during her recital. She returned to the school 20 years later to complete the program.

2. She’s Been In Several Tyler Perry Productions

Her roles on The Paynes and House of Paynes are her most memorable, but they certainly aren’t the only times she’s been in a Tyler Perry production. Cassi has appeared in several of Perry’s plays as well as his movies including Madea’s Family Reunion  and Daddy’s Little Girls.

3. She Almost Turned Down The Opportunity To Work With Tyler Perry

Working with Tyler Perry has done wonders for Cassi’s career, but it almost didn’t happen. When Tyler first approached her about working together, she was hesitant. In an interview she shared, “he [Tyler Perry] called and asked if I could do a play and I said Yes! I sure would love to do a play then I said “well a man in a dress? Naw I don’t think I want to do that.” Then one of my preacher friends said “Hey you’re going to miss God”. So, I called him up and said “Hey Mr. Perry I would love to be a part of whatever you’re doing!”

4. She Encourages People To Chase Their Dreams

Cassi Davis knows a thing or two about what it’s like to step out on faith and work towards something your passionate about. She has worked hard for many years to get to where she is now. She encourages anybody else who has a passion to go after it and put in the work that it takes to be successful.

5. She’s Married…But Not To LaVan Davis

Cassi and her co-star, LaVan Davis has been playing a married couple for well over a decade. The two have so much on screen chemistry that many people think they’re married in real life. The fact that they share the same last name has only helped strengthen these rumors. However, Cassi and LaVan are not really husband in wife. In real life, Cassie is married to Kerry Patton. Although the two have only been married since 2017, the met in third grade.

6. She’s A Devout Christian

Christianity is a very big part of who Cassi is. She is a born again Christian who has put her faith in God at the center of everything she does in personal and professional life. She believes that God’s grace is what has truly helped her achieve all of the success she’s had over the years.

7. She’s Also A Singer

Cassi Davis is multi-talented and she isn’t afraid to show it. Through her work as an actress, she has also gotten the chance to share her singing abilities with the world. Her powerful vocal abilities have left many listeners in awe, however, she hasn’t released any music of her own.

8. She’s Not Active On Social Media

Social media has become an almost essential tool for people who work in the entertainment industry, however, Cassi has never gotten the hang of maintaining her social media presence. She has an Instagram account but it doesn’t have any posts. She was active on Twitter for a while but hasn’t tweeted since 2016.

9. She’s A Mississippi Native

Cassi was born and raised in a small town in Mississppi called Holly Springs. According to the Census, the town has a population of less than 8,000 people. As you can imagine, there weren’t very many acting opportunities there so Cassi eventually relocated to Los Angeles.

10. She Started A NonProfit Organization

Cassi loves working with young people and she started a nonprofit organization to help her do just that. Her organization, One Plate America, is dedicated to offering “youth, ages 15-18, access to programming that provides skill-building, empowerment and personal development opportunities.”


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


