10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cassie Clare

Not everyone has the skillset or talent to do something as challenging as theater, but it’s how Cassie Clare has lived her life. The actress has been participating in theater her entire life, and she’s learned more discipline than most people learn in a lifetime. Her talent is unparalleled, and her career is thriving. She’s done a little bit of everything as an actress, and her fans want to know more about her? Who is Cassie Clare, and what does she bring to the table?
1. She’s From London
Clare was born in London, and she was raised in the same area. She spent her childhood being as creative as possible. She sang and she danced, and it’s safe to say she’s good at both. As soon as she was able, she joined the National Youth Theatre and began to expand her creative horizons.
2. She’s a Model
Cassie Clare is usually busy acting, but she’s also spent a great deal of her own time modeling, too. Her lovely features are highly sought after in the modeling industry, and she’s worked on numerous campaigns in the fashion industry over the years. She’s very busy, but she’s busy living her dream.
3. Rumor Has it She’s Coming to Netflix
If you love Netflix and what it brings to the world of entertainment, you’re going to love this rumor. It seems that Cassie Clare is going to spend some of her time on a new role in the “The Witcher,” though no one has come forward to confirm or deny the rumors. The rumors state she’ll take on the role of Phillippa Eilhart, a Redanian Sorceress, and fans are more than a little excited about it.
4. She’s Doing Another Netflix Show, Too
Cassie Clare is a busy woman, and it seems her schedule continues to get busier. She’s also taken on a role working on “The Sandman,” another hit Netflix series. She’s taken on the role of Mazikeen, and she’s more than a little excited about it. She’ll play a demon on the show, which is a large departure from other works she’s done. Let her creative juices begin to flow.
5. She’s Creative
The one thing we know for certain about Cassie Clare is her creativity is obvious. She’s a creative soul who enjoys sharing her talents with the world, but it’s more than that. Her creativity, as is the truth with most creatives in the world, is how she shares herself with the world. It’s how her fans get to know her, and how she presents herself as a person in the world. She’s not just acting. She’s an actress. It’s who she is.
6. She Looks for Something Important in Her Friends
When Cassie Clare is spending time with her friends, she’s looking to spend time with people who inspire her. She wants to derive inspiration from those she surrounds herself with, which is how we know she’s doing it right. If you aren’t inspired by your people, you’re not spending your time with the right people.
7. She’s A Mom…on Television
She once played a mom while working with Amazon. She acted with the very adorable Amelie W Thomas, who might be the most adorable kiddo on Amazon. She had a lovely time acting alongside the little one, and it just makes her so much more likable knowing she enjoyed working with someone so young.
8. She’s Very Private
Clare is not a very public woman. She likes to live her life on her own terms, and she likes to do it out of the public eye. Her life is her own life, and she’s happy to keep the details for herself. Her social media platforms are filled with work-related photos and captions, and she shares very little of herself outside of work with the rest of the world.
9. She’s a Master of Black and White Photos
There are beautiful people all over the world who look good in any light, including black and white photos. Then, there are people like Cassie Clare who make a black and white photo look like pure art. Perhaps her gorgeous cheekbones and flawless features are the reasons why, but anytime someone shoots her in black and white, we marvel at the beauty of each shot. Thankfully, her Instagram feed is filled with lovely black and whites, and we cannot get enough.
10. She’s Wise
Going through her captions on Instagram is a new hobby. On November 12, 2019, she shared a lovely series of shots of herself on the beach in various yoga poses, and she shared her thoughts. Those thoughts include knowing that life is filled with lessons and experiences and situations you may or may not be happy about, but each one is a good situation as long as you learn a lesson and take that with you in life to better yourself, improve yourself, and make a way for yourself.