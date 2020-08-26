Cast and Crew of X-File Reunite in a Music Video for Charity

Yeah, the original theme to the X-Files sounds quite a bit better without lyrics, to be honest since otherwise it just sounds a bit awkward. Plus, when in the world did everyone get so old? Obviously it’s been a while since the cast has really been active with the show and the truth is that everyone is getting older these days as the show hasn’t been quite the same as a lot of people remember it back when Mulder and Scully were still fairly young and the show was still in its early seasons when it was among one of the most favored shows on TV. As one of the many shows that predates streaming, the X-Files is one of those that a person can’t help but still find enticing since it was one of the most interesting shows of its time and it did help to make both of its stars even bigger hits in show business at one point. But even with this music video being for charity, it’s a little cringe-worthy since the group effort was nice, but also kind of hard to listen to since there have never been lyrics to the X-Files theme before and it was a little different, to say the least. Some folks probably liked it and many were probably willing to give it a listen, but otherwise, it was a bit odd.
The X-Files was one of the many shows that people were excited to see and would plan their evening around at times since it did feature a lot of interesting stories and it was usually a lot of fun to see how Mulder and Scully continually bantered back and forth when it came to what was real and what wasn’t. Funny enough, a lot of the cases they were put on were very real in many ways, but Scully was usually left to be the cynic since Mulder was usually the one that experienced the strange happenings. At one point the show did undergo a few changes and Mulder was taken out for a while, as Robert Patrick was brought in. One could say that the ratings went up and down during the life of the show and a lot of people might have left only to come back since the show did manage to alienate some folks with the various decisions that were made while many people stuck around simply because they wanted to know what was about to happen next.
Some folks might think that the ending of the X-Files was a bit harsh since not only was the department about to be shut down, but the files and pretty much everything was destroyed, which is kind of odd since one might have assumed that this could have happened a lot earlier to keep Mulder and Scully from continuing. Of course, it’s also hard to think anyone wouldn’t think that everything wouldn’t be backed up on a thumb drive or something that would be easily accessed and hidden away if need be. But in all seriousness, it does sound as though The X-Files was only supposed to last five seasons and then give way to the movie that showed up decades ago. Keeping things moving along for this many years makes it feel as though the show should have given up and gone on its way some time ago, especially since there were already so many other shows vying for space and attention at that time. But fans were still watching so it was bound to happen that the show was going to continue as long as it could in order to keep people happy. The only downfall of course is that eventually, people would start thinking that things were better off ending instead of being dragged along from one season to the next.
The movie should have been where it ended, to be frank since it was a good spot and it left the idea that the X-Files would continue in some parallel universe wide open for people to theorize about and make up their own stories. Instead what happened was that the story became stretched to the point that it became hard to watch after a while since it felt as though one storyline after another was simply being tossed out instead of developed as it should have been, and as a result, the show became kind of a half-hearted attempt to keep Mulder and Scully’s story going since there was nothing else that could be done. Sometimes it’s best to realize when a show needs to end and just end it, even if the fans are bound to complain about it. The fact that the cast and crew got together to create this video was nice and thankfully for charity, but one can only hope that it’s not a sign that someone is thinking of a comeback.