Casting a Biopic about the Band Genesis

It’s going to sound a little dismissive, but finding the right person to play Phil Collins would be the most important casting decision, and finding who to fill in for Peter Gabriel and the rest of the band would come a swift second since it does feel as though many directors might feel that finding actors that aren’t A-listers might be the way to go for a biopic like this. The funny thing is that while Phil Collins became the face of Genesis after a while, he didn’t join the band until around 1970 and by 1975 he was the frontman for the band and the one voice and name that a lot of people knew about. If there was to be any truth to this biopic, and of course that’s usually the hope, the movie would be something that could show the eventual shift in the band and the shift they would experience throughout the years. To be honest, Taron Egerton sounds like someone that could take on the role of Phil Collins, while the others would be best served by either finding talented and well-known actors, or those that are still on their way up and need a chance to prove themselves, since trying to establish one’s career could easily be done with a biopic since this could be a staging ground for a lot of actors that are looking to get their name out there and show that they’re worth the effort.
For a band such as Genesis, which is still regarded as a very worthwhile band that a lot of people are still enamored of, the casting for any biopic is going to need to be somewhat accurate, but saying just who might be a good fit for several of the roles is kind of difficult since it requires really poring through a lot of different profiles and finding out who can do what, who’s known to be adept at playing one role or another, and who can pull it off in the most convincing fashion. My own pick of Taron Egerton is pretty simple since when it comes to playing in biopics he’s already shown that he’s fully capable after playing the part of a young Elton John. Stepping up for Phil Collins shouldn’t be too much of a stretch since he can take on the look and possibly the mannerisms without too much trouble. He also proved that he has the vocals to take on a singing role since he did provide his own vocals for Rocketman and for the animated movie Sing. While Collins’ early contribution to the band was on drums, it’s fair to say that he eventually took over a lot more and became the one guy that a lot of people were interesting in following since his career began to skyrocket in such a big way that Genesis was all but forgotten at some points. Obviously, this was something that would become a bit of an issue, but through the years it does feel that things have cooled down quite a bit and the band is still more or less remembered for a lot of their earlier work and for their post-Collins work that a lot of us likely grew up with.
As far as the rest of the casting it’s hard to say really just who should take on what part and whether or not those making the movie would want to focus on the origin of the band or if they would want to come in further along the timeline when Collins had already made or was about to make his debut. Like it or not, Collins is a big reason why the band took off as it did at some point, even though they’d already been together for a couple of years prior to his joining. Peter Gabriel and the others would definitely need recognition and thus would have to be played by actors that could bring to mind their appearance and their mannerisms. Considering how long Genesis has been around it feels safe to say that the biopic might have to pick a few important dates and go with them, since the band did quit around 2000 only to get back together between 2006 to 2007, and then again this year apparently. How long what will last is anyone’s guess, but at this point trying to get their story on film would be a great idea since it would remind people just how they formed and why things turned out the way they did at one point. It feels safe to say that people will point out discrepancies here and there, as this is pretty normal for any biopic. But it could be interesting to see the story of Genesis played out on the big screen, or even on-demand since it might be kind of eye-opening.