Casting a Biopic About The Band Sublime

Anyone remember how Sublime used to be so unknown that clubs refused to book them? It’s true to be completely honest and it’s also true that they created their own music label to give themselves a bit of a boost. They played their first gig on July 4th, 1988 and from that point on took to playing with other ska bands at parties and clubs. They even played the same venues as No Doubt as a lot of hardcore fans probably know. At first people didn’t know what to make of their sound, but after a while a lot of folks took to it quite easily and found that it had a nice beat and a good rhythm to it that they could enjoy and just feel mellow about. While Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson had known each other for years, Bradley Nowell introduced them both to reggae and ska. The band had a sound that a lot of people found was hard to describe but somehow sank into the bones in a way that was absolutely intoxicating, not to mention infectious since people ended up wanting more. Unfortunately when Brad overdosed on heroin the band had no further interest in going on without him, and Sublime pretty much died after his unfortunate passing. Despite that however, their songs have received an insane amount of time on the radio and their sales have still been up throughout the years as more and more people find out just how addictive they really are and how great their songs continue to be.
Casting a biopic of the band would be kind of easy but it’s fair to say that a few people might want in so it might not be a quick process.
Bradley Nowell – Chris Pine
It was said that Bradley was kind of a troubled soul and had been for some time as he was a bit needy and had to find some sort of outlet to fuel his passions and keep him busy. Chris Pine isn’t much of a stranger to the type of character that needs to be stimulated constantly as his time as Captain Kirk in the new Star Trek movies might have made him the perfect candidate for this type of a role. Plus he’s still fairly young and could play a part such as that which might suit this movie and rock it without much effort. At this point just finding people that would fit the physical description of the band members during their heyday would be the right move, and Chris could do this when it comes to Bradley.
Bud Gaugh – Seth Rogen
Bud actually went back to play with Eric Wilson and a new front man that would take the place of Brad Nowell, but they were barred from using the Sublime name and instead named their band Sublime With Rome, which felt was a mistake in hindsight. After he left the band he ended up hanging out at home and staying active with several different hobbies. Seth Rogen is the kind of guy that could fit a lot of different roles and despite his f-bomb rant that he executed on Twitter only a short time ago it’s still evident that he’s the kind of guy that will take on whatever role he wants no matter what people think of him.
Eric Wilson – Andy Samberg
Eric actually knew Brad before Sublime and introduced him to his longtime friend Bud, whereupon they eventually formed the band. After Sublime though he went on to play for a lot of different bands but ended up walking away from several of them before Sublime With Rome came along and despite Bud leaving it does sound as though he stuck around. Just last year however he suffered a pretty intense ATV accident in which he broke his arm and several ribs. Letting Andy Samberg take this one would be kind of interesting to see since he’s funny as hell but can also play a dramatic part fairly well and would be the kind of guy that might give this movie a bit more ‘oomph’ when it comes to the story.
Overall it would be nice to see Sublime’s story told in a way that might do a bit of good for the band’s reputation and to keep people thinking about them, even though their songs are still popular and a lot of people are of the mind that they’re one of the best bands of all time. All arguments aside on that one, they did tear it up in a big way when they were on top and some of their songs are still considered to be some of the most popular that are still in circulation today. If nothing else a movie would be a great way to remember them, and a great way to pay respect.