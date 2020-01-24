Casting an Eventual Live-Action Frozen Movie

Just so no one gets TOO excited, there’s no live-action Frozen movie on the horizon so we can all calm down and continue to enjoy the Disney classic as an animated feature for now. But as Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered states it wouldn’t be too hard to find an actress to take up the role of Elsa, though whether to select Margot Robbie or Emilia Clarke would be kind of a hard choice. As far as Anna it’d be great if Kristen Bell was a little younger so that she could take on her role, but again there are plenty of talented young actresses that might be able to play the part. What about Ariel Winter? Or possibly Sarah Hyland? There are a lot of actresses out there that would probably want to be considered for these roles, and the parts of Hans and Kristoff would likely be played by men that could pull off an aristocratic air in the form of Hans and someone that’s spent most of his life outdoors for Kristoff. For Sven and Olaf there would be a good deal of CGI being used but it might actually be favorable to keep Josh Gad as the voice of the lovable snowman.
As far as the rest of the casting there are plenty of character actors and extras and supporting characters in Hollywood to pick from and it’s not too hard to think that Disney would go about matching people to the parts as well as they could and would do fairly well. It is enough to wonder if the trolls would be given to dwarf actors or if they’d be entirely CGI, but given what’s happened to Mulan it’s also interesting to think that the live action movie might not make use of them at all. Given that Mulan was more of a historical figure than complete legend though it’s easy to think that for Frozen that Disney would want to keep as much of the magic and awe in the story as possible, whereas Mushu kind of had to go the way of the dodo simply because in the actual history of Mulan there wasn’t a wisecracking dragon sidekick or a lucky cricket that helped out the titular character. Torsten Ingvaldsen of HypeBeast has more to say about this matter. It would still be a great addition to see Mulan trying to learn what she needed from the little red-scaled dragon however, but Disney didn’t appear ready to allow such a thing.
Seeing as how Disney has had a serious fling with live action movies as of late though it’s not hard to think that one day we could be talking about the emergence of a live action Frozen movie that will attempt to blow the fans away with a new look at the magical tale and possibly add in a few different songs as it’s been seen to happen in the other movies. Disney definitely entered a love affair with live action movies since Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, and others have become well-known titles that originated from the animated features and have been widely loved by many fans. There is something lost in a live action movie however, as animated movies have a lot more freedom with what they can do and what the characters can withstand when it comes to damage and the overall natural laws of the world around them. When these same effects are brought into a live-action movie they tend to look a little overdone and kind of cheesy since they don’t translate as well. But all the same, the live action movies that have already come have benefited from great casting and the fact that many of them have stuck closely to the main story without deviating too much. Disney has at least found a formula that makes these movies a little more entertaining and bound to be remembered by the current and future generations as among the best of their collection. Heck, most of us might have thought that live action back in our day was more of a dream than a reality since back then live action and animation didn’t always come together that often, though there were exceptions.
Between Margot Robbie and Emilia Clarke though it does feel as though Clarke might be the most talked about if she were to be selected since her time on Game of Thrones labeled her as the Mother of Dragons, a title that would contrast greatly with the Ice Queen if she did manage to snag such a role. Andrew Marshall of We Got This Covered has more to show on that front. But as it was already mentioned there is no such movie on the horizon at this time, so we’ll just have to sit and imagine for a while until Disney decides that it’s worth the effort and can make them another truckload of money. That’s a big part of what it’s all about after all.