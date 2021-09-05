Catherine St-Laurent hasn’t even been in the entertainment industry for a decade yet, but she’s already carved out a solid path for herself. Her acting talent has earned her the admiration of fans and the respect of colleagues. Now she’s well on her way to becoming well known all over the world. Her versatility is one of the many things she has to offer the industry, and it will likely be one of her biggest assets as she continues to grow in her career. Catherine doesn’t have any projects in the works at the moment, but you can trust that we will be seeing plenty more of her in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Catherine St-Laurent.
1. She’s Canadian
Our neighbors to the north have contributed a lot to the entertainment industry, and Catherine St-Laurent is proud to be part of it. She was born and raised in Canada, and she is very proud of her roots. From what we can tell, she still lives in the Montreal area and she doesn’t have any plans to relocate.
2. She’s Bilingual
Being able to speak more than one language is one of those skills that can come in handy no matter what path a person chooses to follow in life. This is especially true for people in international industries such as acting. Luckily for Catherine, she’s all covered in that department. In addition to speaking English, Catherine also speaks French. It appears that she has acted in both languages.
3. She Loves Nature
Don’t let Catherine’s pretty face trick you into thinking she’s too dainty to get a little dirty. Catherine loves being outside and she has lots of love and appreciation for the beauty of nature. She enjoys exploring her surroundings and she has an extra special place in her heart for flowers.
4. She Likes To Take Pictures
It’s no secret that Catherine is a star in front of the camera, but it looks like she’s hit her stride behind it as well. She enjoys taking pictures in her free time and she’s definitely a natural at it. Even though digital photography is now the norm, she also likes taking pictures on film. She often posts her pictures on Instagram and her followers seem to really enjoy seeing them.
5. She Has More Than 20 Acting Credits
Catherine still has a lot more she wants to accomplish in her career, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that she’s already done a lot. According to her IMDB page, Catherine currently has 22 acting credits and the list keeps growing a little more every year.
6. She Loves Fashion
When you spend as much time in front of the camera as Catherine has, you can help but pay a little extra attention to how you look. Catherine has a great sense of style and fashion has given her another way to express her creative side. No matter the occasion, you can bet that she’s going to show up looking great.
7. She Appreciates Her Privacy
There are plenty of celebrities who don’t mind letting the world in on their business, but Catherine isn’t one of them. Throughout her career, Catherine has maintained a pretty high level of privacy. She doesn’t do a lot of public appearances and she avoids posting about her personal life on social media.
8. She’s A Dancer
Apparently, acting and photography aren’t the only artistic skills that Catherine has in her arsenal. According to Northern Stars, Catherine is also trained in contemporary dance. Hopefully one day she’ll get the chance to be part of a project that allows her to combine her love for dancing with her love for acting.
9. She Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
Interviewing typically comes with the territory of being a professional actress. However, somehow, Catherine has managed to make it to this point in her career without having done many interviews. It’s unclear whether this is due to a personal choice she made to limit her interviews, or if she simply hasn’t been offered many opportunities. Unfortunately, however, her lack of interviews is one of the reasons there is a lack of overall information about her.
10. Family Is Important To Her
Sadly, we don’t know anything about Catherine’s upbringing or the dynamics within her family. However, Catherine has shared some photos on her Instagram profile that suggest family is one of her top priorities. That said, we don’t know the specific details on her relationships with her loved ones. It’s also unclear whether she has any siblings.