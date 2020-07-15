10 Things You Didn’t Know about CeCe Gutierrez

If you don’t know CeCe Gutierrez, you aren’t a fan of basketball. She’s spent her fair share of time on the “Basketball Wives,” reality show, and she just recently married her longtime love. His name is Byron Scott, and you know you know him. He’s a famous former NBA star. He’s a head coach, and he’s a man who has made quite a name for himself. But, if you are not familiar with his new bride, it’s time to get to know her.
1. She’s Almost 50
Were you sitting down for that? She might look much younger than she really is, and we are sure she appreciates that. She is gorgeous, and we know that she is taking care of herself. She’s hosted workout courses, she takes time to incorporate physical activity in her life, and she is someone who cares about her lifestyle.
2. Her Stepson Does Not Like Her
She and her stepson and step daughter-in-law do not get along so well. In fact, they didn’t even come to her wedding. They were not invited because Kristin, the son’s wife, is just not that happy for them and their wedding. CeCe and her new husband were afraid that they would try to ruin their big day.
3. She’s Been Called the Problem
CeCe’s issues began when her father-in-law and CeCe were in season 7 of the reality show. She accused her father-in-law of not being a very good grandfather to her kids with his own son, but she was quick to clarify that it is not because he is a bad person. She blamed his inability to be a good grandfather on his fiance’s lifestyle and what she wants.
4. She Made Private Information Public
When she was angry with her fiance’s family, she made it known to another basketball wives star that there was a big family secret. It turns out, Kristen’s husband, Thomas, isn’t even her husband’s biological child. This was nothing that the public was aware of, and that family secret was something she never should have made public.
5. She’s a Registered Nurse
If there is one thing that she does well, it’s her job. She was not always a reality television star. In fact, she was, before this, a registered nurse. She spent her time working with her patients and making sure that they were well taken care of in her care. She was probably pretty good at it considering it’s a demanding job that really does require a lot of love and attention.
6. COVID-19 Stopped Their Wedding
It seems this couple had plans to wed much sooner than they did, but there were a few issues with their wedding. The main issue being that the world basically shut down while the COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing. This is a huge problem for so many people, and this couple decided that they could not wait any longer.
7. She Owned a Med Spa
We mentioned earlier that she was a registered nurse, but did we mention that her work was int eh operating room? We don’t know if she had a specialty, but we can say that she probably did have some big issues to deal with during her job as an OR nurse must have to be quick, efficient, and darn good at what she does. Of course, after she left that job, she owned her own Med Spa for some time.
8. She’s Filipino
Many of her fans are curious where she gets her exotic good looks, and it’s from her Filipino heritage. We don’t know who is from the Philippines, but one of her parents – at least – is from the country. We also know that she’s taken her new husband to visit the place where she is from, and that is sone of those things that he probably really enjoyed. Getting to see where your loved one is from is probably a huge highlight in your life.
10. She Allegedly Has a Son
There is a lot going on in her life, but she’s allegedly a mother. It was something that was reported during her time on reality television when she was in the middle of her own argument with her now step daughter-in-law. She reportedly let it slip that she is a mother, that she has a son of her own, but no one seems to know anything about him. We say, if it is true, that it’s her business and it’s not up to us how much of his life or her own life as mother she shares publicly.