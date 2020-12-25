Every successful person will tell you that there’s at least one person they couldn’t have made it without. The HGTV series, Celebrity IOU, sets out to thank that special person in a very creative way. Each episode of the show features a celebrity guess who will work with Jonathan and Drew Scott (The Property Brothers) to design a custom space for someone special in the celebrities’ lives. The lucky person is often a mentor, close friend, or family member who has played an instrumental role in the celebrity’s life. If you’re looking for something light and positive to watch, this could be the perfect show for you. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Celebrity IOU.
1. The Show Is Filmed in Different Parts Of The Country
Most of the stars may live in the Hollywood area now, but that certainly isn’t where a lot of them are from. Celebrity IOU will often travel back to the stars’ home town to complete the renovation project which means that the show is filmed all over the country.
2. There Are Some Mixed Reviews
On the surface, Celebrity IOU seems like one of those shows that’s impossible not to like. Even if you’re not particularly into home design, it can still grab your attention. However, it appears that the reviews have been somewhat mixed. While lots of people seem to enjoy the show, others have been critical of the design choices.
3. You Can Follow The Show On Social Media
These days there are lots of people who love to keep up with their favorite shows in between episodes. If you’re a fan of Celebrity IOU, the good news is that you can stay in the loop on social media by searching and/or using the hashtag #CelebrityIOU. There is also an Instagram account for the show although it’s unclear whether or not it’s legitimately associated with the network.
4. The Show Features Some Big Name Celebrities
How many times have we heard about shows that claim to have a celebrity twist, only to end up featuring celebrities that no one has thought about in years? Probably more times than any of us can count. That isn’t how Celebrity IOU works, though. The series features very well-known celebrities including people like Viola Davis and Zooey Dechanel.
5. Each Celebrity Will Share A Personal Story
One of the cool things about Celebrity IOU is that it gives viewers a unique way to learn more about their favorite celebrities. During each episode, the celebrity guest shares a background story on why the person they’re surprising with the renovation is so important to them.
6. There’s No Shortage Of Beautiful Design
Sure, Celebrity IOU has a heart warming element, but it’s still a home design show at heart. If you love a good renovation project, you can rest assured that the show has no shortage of those. During each episode, the Scott brothers will redesign a space. Sometimes, they even take their talents outside to transform boring backyards into the perfect place to host outdoor gatherings.
7. Additional Clips And Photos Can Be Found On The HGTV Website
When filming a show, it’s never possible to include all of the footage in the final product. Thanks to the internet, however, there is now a place to share what would have otherwise been unused video and pictures. If you want to see additional content from the Celebrity IOU team, the HGTV website has plenty of that to offer.
8. The Scott Brothers Are Working On Short Time Frames
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about working under pressure, it’s the Scott brothers. Their ability to stick to tight deadlines is very important in Celebrity IOU since the projects must be completed within a relatively small window of time. Of course, this quick turn around time can lead to some stress when things get down to the wire.
9. Viewers May Shed A Few Tears
2020 has been a very hard year for a lot of people, and people are constantly looking for ways to not have to think about it. Celebrity IOU is the perfect show for that. With that being said, you might want to grab a box of tissues when tuning it. Celebrity IOU is the kind of show that will likely make you cry – but they’ll all be good tears.
10. There’s No Word On Season 3
Celebrity IOU is now in its second season. Although there are some mixed reviews, it seems to be doing well overall and there are lots of viewers who are hoping for a third season. At the moment, there is no official word on whether or not the show has been renewed.