Celia Rose Gooding has the type of talent that doesn’t come around very often. Her dedication to her work as a performer is truly unmatched, and she has seen a lot of results because of it. That being said, you may not be familiar with the talented young actress just yet. All of that is about to change, though. Celia will be in the upcoming TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which is set to debut in 2022. Being part of the legendary Star Trek franchise will likely open up more doors for Celia. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be much information available about her character, but there are lots of people out there who are looking forward to seeing what she can do. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Celia Rose Gooding.
1. She’s A New York Native
Celia was born and raised in New York City which is easily one of the best places to be for anyone who is interested in the arts. She attended a private prep school called Hackley School where she focused her studies on the performing arts. She went on to attend Pace University but left after freshman year.
2. Her Mother Works In The Entertainment Industry
Celia isn’t the only person in her family who has immense talent as a performer. Her mother is Rhonda LaChanze Sapp who is professionally known as LaChanze. She has had a very successful acting career which includes winning a Tony Award in 2006 for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. LaChanze’s work as an actress is what inspired Celia to get into the industry.
3. Star Trek Will Be Her First TV Role
One of the reasons you may not be familiar with Celia is because she hasn’t been on TV before. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be her first time doing a TV show. Don’t get it twisted, though, that doesn’t mean that she is new to acting overall. She has also had a very successful theater career.
4. She’s Been On Broadway
That very successful theater career of Celia’s includes being a cast member in the Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill. She received lots of praise for her work including a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She, along with the rest of the cast, also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
5. Her Father Passed Away In The September 11th Attacks
Celia has had a lot of great things happen in her life, but she’s also suffered a tremendous amount of loss. Her father, Calvin Gooding, was killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. Celia’s mother was expecting her second child at the time of Calvin’s death. LaChanze eventually went on to become a powerful voice for people who lost a spouse in the attacks.
6. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Even though Celia is only in her early 20s, she already has a good understanding of who she is and how she sees the world. She has used her platform as a way to shed light on the things that are important to her. She has been very vocal about the fight to end racism and other human rights issues.
7. She Understands The Importance Of Mental Health
Although mental health is a very important part of our overall health, it’s something that often gets put on the back burner. Over the years, Celia has had to learn about the importance of making mental health a priority. Although her schedule can get crazy, she likes to make time to do the things that keep her happy and grounded.
8. She Loves Crystals
There are some people who believe that crystals have special energetic abilities, and Celia is one of them. During an interview with Hello Giggles, Celia said, “I love crystals. I love collecting them, I love working with them and learning about their metaphysical properties. They are things that I physically hold onto to remind myself to keep my energy up and lifted. And I find that crystals are a signal to the universe of what I’m trying to attract.”
9. She Is Bisexual
The world has become much more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community over the last 20 years, but it can still be difficult for people who are not heterosexual to be open about their sexuality. Still, Celia has chosen to share the fact that she is bisexual with the world, and she is very proud of who she is.
10. She Doesn’t Think Of Herself As A Dancer
Celia studied dance for several years. However, she doesn’t really see herself as a dancer. She told Hello Giggles, “I don’t consider myself to be a dancer. I consider myself to be a very empowered mover. When I get into a really, really positive space, I just turn on music that I love and I dance and just throw my body around.”