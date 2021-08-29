Celina Myers has been posting things online for several years, but she probably never imagined that one day she would be followed by millions of people all over the world. That, however, is now her reality. The popular TikToker is well known for many videos that share her experiences as a sleepwalker. Thanks to her content, countless people have learned more about sleepwalking than they ever could have imagined. On top of that, Celina’s great sense of humor has helped her to become even more popular. Even though her social media numbers are already very impressive, they’re probably going to grow even more. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Celina Myers.
1. She’s Canadian
Celina was born and raised in Canada and she is very proud of her roots. She continues to live in Canada today. Although a lot of social media stars eventually decide to move to the Los Angeles area, Celina doesn’t appear to have any interest in relocating to the United States.
2. She’s Married
Not only has Celina found her calling in terms of her career, but she’s also found the person she wants to spend her life with. Celina has been married to a man named Adam since 2020. Even though they have been married for a little less than a year, they have been together for over a decade.
3. Certain Foods Trigger Her Sleepwalking
Celina started sleepwalking when she was only around four years old, and it’s something her brother and mother also do. During an interview with Yahoo, she explained, “Eating cheese and chocolate before bed have always been triggers for my sleepwalking. I have avoided eating those things before bed so it’s not a huge issue in my regular life unless I’m really stressed out. Because it made people so happy, and honestly I love watching the clips, we set up cameras to try and catch some more of it inside
4. She’s An Author
Celina has always been a creative person and telling stories is one of her favorite forms of self-expression. She is now a published author who has written three books, two of which were released in 2019. All of her books are centered around the paranormal. She also plans to write more books in the future.
5. She Enjoys Being Outside
Just because Celina makes her living by posting content on the internet doesn’t mean that she likes to spend all of her time inside. She actually enjoys being outside and she especially loves hanging out by the pool or going to the beach. After all, there’s nothing better than breathing in some fresh air after a long day.
6. She Hosts A Podcast
TikTok and Instagram are the platforms where Celina has earned the biggest following, but social media isn’t the only way that she likes to share content. She also started a podcast back in 2015 called The Haunted Estate with CelinaSpookyBoo. As you may have been able to guess by the title, the podcast focuses on paranormal topics.
7. She Loves Interacting With Her Fans
Since Celina began her online journey, she has reached countless people with her content. She is thankful for all of the people who have shown her support and she loves connecting with them every chance she gets. She told CTV News, “I always feel so humbled and end up feeling super emotional in my car after meeting fans because I get to hear stories on how I helped made them smile on a hard day. Hearing their stories are so touching”.
8. She’s Had Some Health Issues
Celina has had a lot of great things happen in her life, but she’s also had some low times as well. She was diagnosed with a condition called Meniere’s disease which impacts the ears and can lead to dizzy spells and even hearing loss. She credits her fans with helping her get through the difficult times.
9. She Started Her Own Makeup Line
Beauty and makeup are two other things that Celina is seriously interested in and the success she’s had online has allowed her to enter into the beauty industry. At one point, she launched a makeup line called BeautyXBoo, but she has since incorporated her makeup products into her regular brand.
10. She’s A Dog Mom
Celina doesn’t officially have any children, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t started her motherhood journey. She is a devoted dog mom and she and her husband have two adorable little furbabies. Surprisingly, they haven’t made a lot of appearances on her social media profiles but every time they do pop up her followers love to see them.