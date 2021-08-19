Five Changes We’d Like To See If There Is A Teen Titan’s Reboot

Teen Titans is a show that centers around a group of teenage superheroes protecting Jump City. It aired from 2003 to 2006 and spanned over 60 episodes and 1 movie. It was critically acclaimed and beloved by fans for its storytelling and characters. The show itself is based primarily on comic books from the 80s with a similar name. The superhero series was initially going to just have a four-season run but due to its immense popularity, a fifth season was added. Sadly, that was as far as it went and it was canceled after five seasons to the dismay of many fans. Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger too. With the Teen Titans taking on the Brotherhood of Evil. We wish that DC would at least give us a film or some closure.
We have seen the Teen Titans back in different iterations including Teen Titans Go and the Teen Titans DC animated films. Although these are entertaining they haven’t quite managed to fill in the void that the original Teen Titans left. When the Titan Titans Go! To the Movies aired, it ended with a clip of the original Teen Titans stating that they would make a comeback but that was back in 2018 and we haven’t heard much since. There were rumors that if the movie did well this would push the executives to release the 6th season of Teen Titans but like we said everyone has been silent. If DC did opt for a reboot rather than a Season 6, these are 5 things we would like for DC to change or include.
Blue Beetle
One of the things we would most want to see in a reboot is the inclusion of Jaime Reyes, otherwise known as Blue Beetle, as a member of the Teen Titans. Jamie Reyes gets his powers from a supernatural scarab that attached itself to him. He can invoke the powers of the Scarab at his command. His inclusion in the Teen Titans has already been done in the newer films but we want to see him included in a whole reboot of the original show as one of the founding members. He offers an interesting dynamic with Robin. They both have similar personalities and bring different leadership qualities to the team. So it would be nice to see someone give Robin some competition.
New Archnemesis
Slade is the classic nemesis of the Teen Titans. They fought countless times in the original series. We need to see someone different. Preferably someone that is a series original. This could help develop an origin story without any restraints of backlash from the fans. A strong archnemesis could also make or break the series. With antagonists nowadays becoming much more popular and vital to the story we want to see someone that will really fit the Teen Titans dynamic. We wouldn’t mind seeing a villain that is an already established DC character but it would be cool to see what the creators could come up with in terms of original characters.
Other Teen Titan Teams
One of the final arcs of the original Teen Titans was when Teen Titans from all over the world banded together to fight the Brotherhood of Evil. We want to see more of that. We want to see more interaction from our original Teen Titans with the other Teen Titans from across the world. Maybe even across the universe or multiverse. It’s a cool concept and storyline that we want to see explored more. It could also be cool to see single members from other teams join the original for certain missions. The original Teen Titans already had a similar concept to this in some episodes but we want to see it on a whole new level. Bring the Hive 5 back and make them a supervillain team turned good that struggles with their decision. These are all concepts we’d love to see explored and added to the mix.
Darker Storyline – Heroes Can Die
The world of Teen Titans needs some darker storytelling. We can leave the light side of things to Teen Titans Go! We want to see darker storylines in this iteration of Teen Titans. With the inclusion of more Teen Titans teams we’d like for DC to showcase the mortality of the super heroes and that not everything is always going to go in their favor. This could involve killing off a hero during a grand mission. Something to show the viewers the scale of the attack and the villains they are fighting. It doesn’t have to be an original team member, although that would be absolutely mind bending.
A New Theme Song
This one is hard for us. We love the original theme song. It’s something that many fans cherish to this day. But if we are to have a reboot then we feel that it’s necessary to build from the ground up. Maybe the original could be incorporated in some way into the show or into the ending theme. The opening theme song has to be new and it has to be original. We look forward to seeing the future of Teen Titans and if DC will consider rebooting it or at least finishing the Brotherhood of Evil arc with a film arc or Season 6. Stay tuned for more updated.