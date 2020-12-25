Born Alanah Pearce, Charalanahzard has become one of the most well-known figures in the online gaming community. Over the years, she has built a large following across multiple social media platforms. Even some people who aren’t particularly into video games have found themselves becoming fans of Charalanahzard’s content. Her endless creativity and dedication to her craft has truly set her apart. As a woman in a male dominated industry, Charalanahzrd has worked hard to fight against sexism and discrimination and set an example for others. As a result, she has gained the respect of fans and colleagues alike. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Charalanahzard.
1. She Is Based In Los Angeles
Charlanahzard was born and raised in Australia, and it was there where she initially fell in love with video games. Although most people think of gaming as just a hobby, it didn’t take long for Charlanahzard to realize it was what she wanted to do. She now lives in the Los Angeles area which has afforded her countless opportunities.
2. She Has Some Acting Experience
Most people are familiar with Charalanahzard for the work she’s done in the gaming community, but she’s also breaking into the acting world. She made her debut TV appearance in 2018 in the series Sugar Pine 7. She has since gone on to do some voice acting work as well.
3. She Loves Helping Up And Coming Gamers
Sometimes, when people reach a certain level of success they start acting stingy with information when people ask how they got there. That isn’t how Charalanahzard gets down though. She has been very open about the road she’s taken to get where she is today and she loves sharing that information with her fans.
4. She Enjoys Using Her Platform To Give Back To Others
Having a large platform comes with a lot of responsibility, and that isn’t something Charalanahzard takes for granted. She has made it a point to use her position to do as much as she can to help other people. On several occasions, she has used gaming as a way to raise money for noteworthy causes.
5. Her YouTube Channel Has Almost 50 Million Views
In the social media world, followers tend to be the first thing that many people focus on. In reality, however, engagement is what’s most important. Charalanahzard has been fortunate to have plenty of both. Her YouTube channel, which has 555,000 subscribers, also has more than 47.5 million total views.
6. She Is Extremely Grateful For All Of Her Fans
Due to the interactive nature of gaming, Charalanahzard has been able to build a special relationship with her fans. She loves getting the chance to engage with them as much as she can and she’s incredibly thankful for all the support they’ve shown her over the years.
7. She Has a Degree In Communications
Before starting her career, Charalanahzard attended Queensland University of Technology in Australia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. Although she is proud of her education and thankful to be working her her field, she told Pocket Gamer that having a degree isn’t really necessary in her line of work.
8. She Is Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community
For people who identify as anything other than straight, it can be very difficult to open up about their sexuality. Many people in the LGBTQ+ community fear that they will be disowned and the pressure becomes even more heightened for people who live their lives in the spotlight. For those reasons, it was especially powerful when Charalanahzard came out as pansexual in the summer of 2020. People’s reaction to the news was overwhelmingly positive and she has found a lot of support among her community.
9. She Played Video Games With AOC
Being in the gaming community has given Charalanahzrd lots of cool opportunities, but none of them have been quite as cool as being able to play video games with US Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez The two teamed up in November 28 to play Among Us for charity. They were able to raise more than $200,000.
10. She Always Loved To Write
In addition to video games, writing is something else that Charalanahzrd has always loved. From an early age, she began looking for ways to combine both of those things. When she was just 8-years-old, she realized that writing video game reviews could be the perfect option and she started writing her own reviews. She has since gone on to have a very successful career in the journalism world and she has written countless game reviews and other forms of gaming content.