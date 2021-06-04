Charlene Amoia’s acting resume is a lot more stacked than many people realize. Since making her on-screen debut in 2000, she has gone on to rack up more than 90 on-screen credits and she isn’t finished yet. Throughout her career, she has proven that she can play a variety of roles and she has no trouble moving between genres. While she is best known for playing Wendy in How I Met Your Mother, she has also found a lot of success on the big screen, and she is in the process of achieving even more. She currently has two film projects in the works, both of which are for the Fear Street franchise. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Charlene Amoia.
1. She’s Originally From New York
Charlene was born and raised in Buffalo, NY which is located more than six hours away from The City. Charlene relocated to Nevada when she was a teenager. It’s unclear exactly where Charlene is living these days although it appears she may be somewhere in the Los Angeles area.
2. She Started Her Career As A Model
Before Charlene made her way into professional acting, she had found success as a model. During an interview with Maxim, she said, “I started modeling when I was in college. For me it was just a way to make a little bit of extra money. I found with modeling I got bored with it; it just wasn’t fun for me.”
3. She Was Supposed To Be In One Episode Of How I Met Your Mother
When Wendy’s character was originally developed for How I Met Your Mother, producers only planned for her to be in one episode of the show. However, the production team was so impressed with Charlene that they decided to turn Wendy into a recurring character. Charlene went on to appear in 17 episodes of the show and it’s become her most widely known role.
4. She Likes To Paint
Acting isn’t the only way that Charlene likes to express her creative side She has also been getting into painting and she seems to have a natural talent for creating beautiful works of art. In May of 2021, she shared her first two paintings on Instagram and she got a lot of positive feedback from her followers.
5. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Charlene may spend a lot of her time on sets and in front of cameras, but when she gets a break she prefers something much simpler. Charlene is an outdoors kind of person and she loves spending time out in nature. Some of her favorite activities include going for hikes and relaxing by the water.
6. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
In recent years, building a strong online presence has become an important part of working in the entertainment industry. However, Charlene doesn’t seem to have much interest in spending a lot of time online. While she does have accounts on Twitter and Instagram, neither of them are verified and she isn’t as active as many other people in the industry.
7. She’s A Producer
Charlene has spent the vast majority of her career in front of the camera, but she’s also ventured behind it. She made her debut as a producer in 2013 when a film called She. In the future, she also plans to do more behind-the-scenes work in the form of writing and directing.
8. She Loves Food
While talking to Maxim, Charlene said, “I am Italian and Spanish but was raised with Italian food, so it’s like carbs all the way, whether it’s pasta or pizza. Especially being from Buffalo—we have great pizzas and chicken wings there. So it’s just food; delicious, not-great-for-you food.”
9. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Attending drama school is a very important part of many actors’ journeys, but there are also a lot of people who are able to find lots of success without having formal acting training. It’s unclear which of those groups Charlene fits into. We weren’t able to find any information to suggest that she’s ever taken any acting classes.
10. She’s Been In Some Very Popular Shows
Charlene hasn’t always had the biggest roles, but she’s gotten the opportunity to be a part of some very successful projects. As a result, she’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the business. Some of her most noteworthy TV credits include shows like Criminal Minds, iCarly, Dexter, and Shameless. She also had a minor role in the film Seven Pounds which starred Will Smith.