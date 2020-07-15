Charlize Theron Wants in on The WWE: This is Awesome

You’ve got to hand it to Charlize Theron in a couple of ways. One is that she’s excited to step into a WWE ring, the other is that she knows that she’ll likely get her butt handed to her. Theron was apparently talking with the WWE superstar Kofi Kingston a short time ago and at some point, the conversation turned towards her getting into the ring, which she apparently thought would be a good idea. It’s not as though she’d be the first actor to ever step into the ring since the WWE has played host to quite a few people in the past that have come from other walks of life in order to give the show a special kind of flair that it appears to need every now and again. But it’s fair to say that there haven’t been a lot of female guest stars that have decided that they wanted to step in the ring with the wrestlers in order to throw down, so it could be something kind of nice to watch given that there are plenty of female wrestlers in the WWE at this point that know how to put on one hell of a good show. Pitting Charlize against any one of them, however, does feel as though it would end with her on her back or in a submission hold unless the script called for her to have some backup and thereby win the match in an exciting and roundabout sort of way.
The vast majority of stars that have hit the squared circle have been men and even a good number of them haven’t gotten into it with the WWE superstars, but to see a noted action star go head to head with one of the women would be kind of fun since it would be a fine bit of entertainment that gives the fans something different and possibly open up a storyline that might invigorate the WWE in a way that hasn’t really been done in a while. Fighter such as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler don’t really count since they came in from actual contact sports that were a lot rougher than anything that’s done in the WWE, but someone that’s essentially just an actor, no matter how good of shape she’s in or training she might have had, being put into the ring against someone that trains day and night to take the hits that they do, would be kind of intriguing since there would absolutely have to be a story to go with it. If not then it would be kind of a wasted opportunity since it would be yet another movie star stepping into the ring to throw hands with a wrestler that’s way out of their league.
During the course of the WWE’s long history, when it was still the WWF, it’s taken in actors and athletes alike, as famous names and faces such as Muhammad Ali, William ‘The Refrigerator’ Perry, Jerry Springer, Jon Stewart, Chad Ochocinco, Johnny Knoxville, and many others have found their way into the ring as a guest host, a guest star, or in some other capacity, but only a handful of people have ever managed to really throw hands with the talent and develop a storyline that made any type of sense. A big part of why this doesn’t always work is that fans, no matter how dumb some people think they are, can see through a gimmick if it’s not well-written, and they get tired of seeing the same kind of thing over and over. But the fact is that they haven’t seen a lot of storylines that have to do with female wrestlers, and while there’s no need to go campy or even dramatic for this type of role, it’s fair to say that Charlize might need to be written into the show in a way that would be able to grab at the attention of the crowd and keep it for a while since much like the fans of any given franchise, WWE fans are extremely fickle and will turn on just about anyone at the drop of a hat, as it’s been proven throughout the years when the face of the company, whoever it is, goes heel for a while. Most fans will turn on whoever the show wants them to turn on largely because that’s how it works. There’s not a lot of loyalty when it comes to a WWE fan, other than their allegiance and reliance on the show.
But seeing another big star on the show, whenever it could possibly happen, but be something that could possibly get people interested in watching and keep them from looking elsewhere for their entertainment. It’s not known when this practice might be able to come back into play, but it’s likely that fans would appreciate it whenever it’s possible.