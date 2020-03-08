10 Things You Didn’t Know About Charlotte Awbery

Who would have ever thought that one “Finish the Lyrics” challenge would give us the next big thing in music? Life truly has a funny way of sneaking up on us all, but we’re forever grateful that the short snippet of Charlotte Awbery finishing the lyric became viral not too long ago. The lyrics in question was Lady Gaga’s Shallow, and Awbery has now found her fame because of it all. We’re most often laughing after watching videos like that, but Awbery left us in awe of her amazing talent. If you haven’t caught the Charlotte Awbery fever yet, here are 10 things you probably don’t know about her.
1. She is British
The more you listen to Awbery, the more you’ll pick up her accent when she sings. It should also be noted that Awbery was either about to get on or off the London Tube when she was stopped to sing on camera. Now we know that the talented singer is actually from Romford, England, United Kingdom. Social media prankster Kevin Freshwater could be credited for discovering her incredible singing talent.
2. She is a professional singer
Awbery didn’t just magically manifest a tremendous voice when Freshwater approached her on the tube. In fact, Awbery has been singing professionally for 15 years now. Although she’s not a mainstream singer, she does get regular gigs at bars and at weddings. Singing is what she does for work. So there’s the reason how she could just nonchalantly open her mouth to let such amazing sounds come out. It turns out that she’s really good at what she does—enough to make a living out of it.
3. She was on Ellen
Ellen is always good at finding and keeping up with the next big viral thing. Of course, she already had Awbery on her show. Ellen interviewed the singer and even had her perform a rendition of the Shallow song that she’s now mostly associated with. Some argues that Awbery even sings it better than Lady Gaga. That’s a debate for another occasion. But let’s just say that Ellen was so impressed with Awbery that she offered Awbery £10,000 just cause. To add to all that, Ellen even offered Awbery free ride on the London Tube for an entire year.
4. She is on Instagram
Okay, tons of people are on Instagram, but Awbery’s page is actually full of videos of her singing amazing covers of the best songs. She has a YouTube channel, but she’s only got one video on there. Awbery’s Instagram page is where you can really find her talent. Some of her most popular covers include Prince’s Purple Rain, Sia’s Chandelier, Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, and even a couple of Lady Gaga’s songs. Her latest cover is Somewhere Over the Rainbow, and it’s already gotten over 1.7 million views to this day.
5. She loves to travel
The flexibility and opportunity to travel is one of the things Awbery truly loves about her career. She loves to travel, and singing allows her to not have a 9-5-work schedule. She often posts about the places that she travels to, some of which include Cannes, Amsterdam, Italy, Melbourne, and more. There’s a possibility that the recent events in her life might afford her even more travel in the future.
6. She loves her family
While there’s not a lot of information about Awbery’s private family life, we know that she’s fairly close to them. Awbery has one brother, Conor, and the two seem to share a good relationship together. Awbery has also posted other pictures of her immediate family. As of now, Awbery is not married and does not have any children of her own. She is only 30 years old, after all, and her career is just starting to take off.
7. She has good style
Awbery is clearly not afraid to shine. She’s got the confidence to stand in front of people to entertain, and she’s definitely got the confidence to flaunt her personal fashion style. Awbery definitely has good style, and she often dresses it up for her performances. She loves wearing clothes that shimmer, and she looks good in them too. She’s got a good look for pop stardom, and we’re all just waiting to see when she’s going to land a label.
8. She made the song top the charts again
There was a time when we were all obsessed with Shallow. That was when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper all tricked us into thinking that they were actually in a relationship. We got smarter and got over it, but we still loved the song. Shallow’stime on the charts has come and gone, but Awbery actually brought the song back to the spotlight. Shallow is currently back on the charts again, and Lady Gaga can definitely thank Awbery for it.
9. She now has a fan base
The Internet is quick, y’all. There’s no stopping it once the churning gets going. Literally just a few hours after Awbery’s video went viral, she already had fan pages on social media. She now also has a fan club dedicated to anything and everything about her. Of course, we’re only starting to discover things about Awbery and her life, but it’s amazing how quickly she’s climbing up the slopes. Awbery has worked hard her entire career, and it’s probably her time to just take the stage now. Her fans are now calling themselves “Charlotte’s Web.”
10. She actually loves Lady Gaga
Who doesn’t, right? We totally get it, but for singer Charlotte Awbery the love is real. She’s inspired by Lady Gaga’s music, and she’s even inspired by her style. People are dubbing Awbery as the new Queen of Pop, as she follows the footsteps of former queen Gaga. We hope it happens for Awbery sooner rather than later.