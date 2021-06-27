10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chase DeMoor

Chase DeMoor is a man who is starring on reality television, and he is enjoying his life as a result. He’s part of the second season of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle,” and he is in it to win it. As the first batch of new shows is out for fans to watch, they are curious about who he is and what he’s like. We’ve already introduced you to a few of the 10 contestants looking to not find physical contact and take home a lot of money at the end of the show, and it’s time to get to know Chase DeMoor a little better.
1. He is Young
Chase DeMoor is young. He’s not the youngest person on the new season of this hit reality show, but he is among the younger group of people looking to not find love and not lose the money that they want to win. He is 24, and he is enjoying himself immensely.
2. He Enjoys Physical Activity
While most might assume we are talking about jogging or working out – and he does enjoy that kind of athletic workout – we really mean he enjoys things like having sex. He says his sex drive is 100 out of 10, which might be an indicator that he is not going to find this challenge to be an easy one.
3. He is an Athlete
When he’s not busy with the ladies, he is a man who is happy to have some downtime on his own playing sports. He is a football player. He grew up playing the sport, he played in college, and he currently plays for the minors. He plays for the Spring League, which is not the NFL – but he does have dreams of one day going to the NFL.
4. He is Tall
Super-tall is a more accurate description of what he is. He stands six feet and five inches tall, which probably does make him the tallest on the show this year. He is a big guy, which does help him on the football field, even if it does seem like he would be more apt to play basketball with his height.
5. He’s From Arizona
He is not someone who is unfamiliar with the heat, either. He grew up in Arizona, and he enjoys coming home to visit his family and his friends. He is there as often as he can be, and he is someone who really has a good time with his family.
6. He’s on TikTok
When he’s not playing football or visiting his family, he is busy being on TikTok. He has a huge following. He has more than 1 million people following him on the app, and he has more than 18 million likes on his work. He could officially be considered an influencer if that is what he chose to do with his life. He will likely gain a lot more followers online, too, now that he is on this show and it’s on the air.
7. He Likes Kids
Ladies, do you hear that? Chase DeMoor is a man who likes kids. He enjoys spending time with the little ones in his family, and that is something that he has been a big advocate of his entire life. He has a little nephew who is around 1, and he loves to spend time with him. They are sweet together, too.
8. He Breaks the Rules
Here’s a spoiler alert you might not want to read…but it seems that he is going to be among the first to break the rules when he hits the island on the new show. He and Carly Lawrence apparently hook up and cost everyone a lot of money from the winnings, but they also don’t seem to care at all about any of it.
9. He Gives Back
He might be all about having fun and being a ladies man, but Chase DeMoor is an advocate for giving back to your community. He is a fan of making sure that the world is a better place, and he likes to do that by giving back and volunteering his time doing things that are good for those around him.
10. He is Funny
One of the many reasons that his online presence is so big is that he is a funny guy. He often spends time posting videos that focus on his comedy, and he is good at it. He spends his time focused on things that bring him joy, and they make his friends and his followers laugh.