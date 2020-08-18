Check Out Action-Comedy Short Film The Box Assassin

Simply put, The Box Assassin is hilarious in a dark kind of way since it’s about death without question, but it’s performed in a manner that’s convincingly ridiculous as well. An assassin that can hide in a box and pop up just about anywhere is pretty deadly to say it plainly, but the fact that he can fit himself into any space almost like he came straight from the movie Ultraviolet, starring Milla Jovovich, is even more interesting. What could a person really do against an assassin like this? Absolutely nothing since a lot of society hinges, no pun intended, on opening one type of box or another on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pillbox, a refrigerator, an icebox, or a box of rice, it would appear that this guy can pop out of it and do mass amounts of damage. On top of that, he’s an expert in combat when it comes down to it and knows how to move his body. But even better, he’s a gentleman that tips the delivery guy at the end and even suggests how to get the bloodstains out of his upholstery. Now, how about that? It’s a funny animated short to be serious about it, but it’s also something that could have a possible future if it were to go any further and be developed into something.
As ideas go it’s pretty interesting really since the whole idea of being able to spring forth from pretty much any enclosure would have to be explained, at least partially, at some point in order to keep people interested and keep them from calling foul on the whole thing for keeping the secret for so long. The funny thing about fans is that they want to know the trick but they’re not satisfied when they’re told the trick, which is confusing without a doubt. Telling a person to tell them how something works and then getting upset that it doesn’t work the way they thought it did is kind of odd, isn’t it? But the fact of this animated feature is the assassin’s mode of attack is pretty ridiculous when one gets too serious about it, but to be fair it’s inventive and pulls at the very fabric of what being an assassin in pop culture is all about since the profession has been built up in various ways since the very term ‘assassin’ has come to mean someone that strikes from the shadows and is utterly dominant when it comes to utilizing their deadly arts to eradicate those that they’re after. Assassin’s actually date back to the 11th century, during the Crusades, but I’m willing to bet that someone would come up with the idea that the term has been around for much longer. The idea of assassination has been around for quite a while when one really thinks about it, considering the fact that assassinating high-ranking individuals in society, whether it’s in front of everyone or done in privacy, is nothing new. Great leaders have been assassinated, important members of society, or even those that might have influence over others and are considered dangerous, have been killed by assassins to prevent those ideas from growing.
An entire game franchise has been built around assassins, there have been movies and TV shows featuring assassins in a prominent light, and they tend to show that assassins are highly-skilled individuals that have a military background or, at the very least, a penchant for killing and then fading away into the background to avoid capture. These individuals are usually the deadliest of warriors since they’re not typically the type to stand in a straight-up brawl and try to take anyone down by force, but will instead strike from the shadows, when a person is least likely to expect it, and when their guard is down. Some would say that this makes assassins cowards at heart, but the fact is that when it comes down to it, assassins are among the most skilled of fighters since not only are they opportunists, but they’re specialists as well since they have to know how to surprise their target, how to outflank them, and in some cases how to think around them in various ways so that escape is impossible if something goes wrong. Obviously this was one of the points made in the short clip since the assassin, however, he does it, outflanks the top bad guy, and has the drop on him at a moment when the bad guy least expects it. That’s an assassin, they know how to take a target out, and will usually have at least one or more contingency plans in place should anything unexpected happen.
But as an animated short, this is just funny since it’s not really necessary to focus on the impossibility of it so long as you just accept the action and move on.