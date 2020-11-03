Check Out Fast Food Mascots Redesigned as Animated-Style Characters

After looking at these I’m not sure whether to congratulate Kizerilla on a job well done or wonder just what the world inside the artist’s head looks like. Just kidding, this gives a pretty good impression of what’s going on in the artist’s head, so it’s easy to say that I’m impressed with these pictures since they bring a great deal of attitude to a few fast food mascots and other labels that were obviously in need of an upgrade or two. One just has to look at Kizerilla’s Instagram account to see that these aren’t the only parts of pop culture that the artist has been fooling around with, and the rest are just as impressive. There are times when it’s easy to be envious of those that can create pictures like this with such ease, but then one has to remember that as great as this is, and it is without a doubt, everyone’s got their thing. A lot of us are good at something, and to be certain, some of us are great at the things we love, while others are good at a lot of things but great at one thing. But then again it would be nice to be able to draw like this since some of these are just flat out awesome.
Here are a few of Kizerilla’s fast food mascots, re-imagined.
Ronny looks like he’s all about that life and really hasn’t got the time to explain what that life is. Just imagine what his other companions might look like when drawn in this form, especially the Hamburglar or Mayor McCheese. They might be some stylin’ and profilin’ guys if Kizerilla had any say about it. Ronny with his big red shoes and devil may care attitude is almost the exact opposite of the guy that so many kids grew up with.
The king looks like he could be strolling across a battlefield or through the courtyard of his kingdom on an errand to tell someone what for. In the BK commercials, the king’s plastic face usually looks pretty creepy, but it feels fair to say that you wouldn’t want this frowning countenance coming at you. It’s more than likely that he wouldn’t be trying to lay a chicken sandwich or burger on you with the mood he appears to be in.
So in the picture to the left, it would appear that Wendy is fully ready to go and dish out some pain, and in the right picture, she’s just not having it. Wendy has been around so long that one has to wonder if she’s just fed up with taking the garbage from the other mascots and is ready to put them in their place. After all, she’s been the little girl mascot for so long that it would feel easy to think that she’s not always taken seriously since she doesn’t typically have a lot to do other than be the face of the company and smile prettily. Maybe it’s time for Wendy to be a little more proactive.
Is it just me, or does the Colonel look a little sinister in this picture? Normally the guy in the picture looks like he could be kind of friendly and possibly talk your ear off about this or that. But this guy reimagined looks like he might be the mastermind behind one dastardly plot or another. He for certain doesn’t look trustworthy enough to be left in charge of a place that fries chicken, especially since if he is a bad guy it might not just be chicken that’s going in and out of his place of business. Is anyone else getting a few Breaking Bad vibes here?
So yes, it does look like Panda has been getting a few too many of the side dishes along with his meal, but it also looks as though it might not have thrown him off his game any since those are two very big blades in his hands and it does appear that he might know how to use them. Basically, don’t mess with this Panda since it feels as though he could do some serious damage.
I would make a crack about how this gives a new meaning to ‘Samurai Jack’ but it feels as though a few others might have beaten me to it, and to be honest, Jack looks a little more nightmarish than the popular cartoon character. There is something kind of haunting about this look and it is very impressive, especially as a possible Halloween costume.
Popeye the sailor man has got nothing on this lady since that gauntlet looks like it could pop the eye out of a cyclops. Kizerilla definitely went all out on some of these and it’s enough to make a person smile since the talent here is just great, as is the imagination.
Yo quiero a demolitions expert? That’s what the Taco Bell chihuahua looks like to be certain since he might have just planted a bomb in someone’s lunch. Okay, maybe that’s a little too forward, but seeing how Taco Bell hits some people it’s definitely accurate.
Oh if only the cola wars were this interesting, it might have spawned a cartoon series, a comic, maybe even a movie. Now that would have been something that people would have watched.
Ever get the impression that Pepsi is bound to outlast Coca-cola at one point? Maybe, or maybe not, but at this time it’s hard to say since both of them are billion-dollar companies.
Am I the only person in the world that didn’t know about Captain Cluck? Or is Chick-fil-a and Kizerilla having a laugh at everyone’s expense?
There’s definite talent here.