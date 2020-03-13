Check Out Netflix Spinoff Altered Carbon: Resleeved Trailer

This trailer could easily make a person wonder if Netflix is going to keep pushing to make Altered Carbon become one of the new sensations that will help to keep the streaming network near the top, or if they’re just fortunate enough to have landed a series that has thus far been of interest to a large number of people. It wouldn’t be the first time really, but Altered Carbon: Resleeved already looks to take the idea in a direction that could continue to gain attention from the fans and possibly expand the story in a way that would allow it to continue and branch out so that it can continue the tale in a manner that could make it even more impressive. The obvious advantage that animation has over live action is the ability to step past the realistic effects that might not be entirely feasible since like it or not live action needs CGI effects every now and then since the ability to perform some movements that are seen in the trailer and enact some of the action scenes might not come off as easily without a bit of help. There’s no need to keep the entire series CGI, but what this trailer shows is that Altered Carbon can in fact become an animated show and be just as impressive as the live action version.
The whole idea of ‘stacks’ and ‘sleeves’ as the sum of a person and their current body are boiled down to is kind of disturbing in an odd way since the show indicates that in the future we’re basically interchangeable organisms that still need the basics to survive but are capable of having our consciousness transferred from one body to another. That’s an odd outlook on life wouldn’t you say? Some might think it’s a type of immortality that is easier to preserve, but it’s also a disturbing look at how a human being can be broken down to the bare elements and seemingly re-created over and over and over again if need be. So long as a stack remains intact and isn’t corrupted it would appear that a person could possibly exist in this strange manner for a very long period of time, absorbing data and soaking up experience from life to life as they go about the process of being implanted in one body and then another. That sounds uniquely disturbing not just because of the implications of a human being seen as immortal in a sense, but also because it reduces a human being to little more than a heavily modified flash drive in a way. But it’s become a highly popular story all the same, as there’s no denying this fact, and it is intriguing to think about given what we’ve seen thus far. One can easily wonder what it might be like to see how far this story could possibly go and what could be done to expand the world in which it exists.
Expanding this story is, as Dave Trumbore of Collider alludes to, a way to continue the expansion of an idea and a world-building effort that can go way beyond the original idea. This is after all the goal that a lot of folks would love to see brought to fruition these days since explanations and in-depth looks into favored tales is what many are hoping to see on a semi-regular basis. There’s always going to be some need to hold something back and keep at least some mystery to the ideas that have been presented, but so far this trailer has enough action and just enough story to keep people interested so that they’ll want to keep watching and will possibly keep the rumor mill going as to what’s going to happen next. In terms of how Netflix is responding to the streaming wars and the emergence of several new and exciting shows that are coming from new and soon to be popular sites, this and several other shows have been impressive enough to keep the viewers happy and keep them coming back to Netflix to see what else the network might have to offer. It makes a person wonder just what else the network might be planning with this series and how far it’s going to stretch as the story continues to change just enough to keep it interesting.
There are likely a few different ideas that could lead to either another spinoff or possible continuations of this story since the idea of stacks and sleeves is one that can easily be built upon, but at the moment this current series should be something that will keep people happy and contemplative. If nothing else it’s a fun and engaging story that explores yet another aspect of humanity that a lot of people might find more than a little intriguing.