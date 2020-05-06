Check Out Rick and Morty’s New Hilarious Wendy’s Ad

Leave it to Rick and Morty to make breakfast into something weird, right? It’s a funny commercial at least, but the last thing a lot of people want to think about is how their breakfast is going to be pounding away at them since really that kind of makes it feel as though going to Wendy’s isn’t really worth the effort if your food is going to be beating you up soon after it’s ingested. There are already plenty of fast food places that are like this and to be fair it’s kind of an odd marketing gimmick since in a way it does indicate that the Wendy’s breakfast items aren’t going to play nice in your stomach once they’re down. But it’s still a funny commercial as it was intended to be and something that one can’t help but laugh at since Rick ends up getting away and Morty, poor Morty, gets racked and is about to have the living snot beat out of him by breakfast foods. Sam Stone of CBR has more to say on this matter. In a big way it feels that only Rick and Morty could really get away with something like this since any other animated show trying to do the same thing might look a little awkward given that the reaction would likely be very different. Family Guy might be able to pull it off, but Peter and the chicken sandwich might lay waste to a good part of Quahog before it was all said and done.
How a person feels about fast food breakfasts is a rather personal thing since some folks happen to think they’re great and that they’re nice because you can get them and go, while others think that they’re vile and shouldn’t even be considered as a breakfast since a lot of them are so greasy and look extremely over-processed. In all fairness some fast food breakfasts look and taste pretty good and they do the trick when a person needs something quick and easy in the morning due to a lack of time. Preparing a regular breakfast does require at least some prep and cooking time unless one prepares everything the night before, which is usually a good idea, and possibly doesn’t live or work anywhere near a fast food restaurant. Such places are a decent idea for those that are pressed for time and can stop on their way to work or school or just have a few minutes to spare and don’t want to bother cooking. Eating out all the time, as many people should know by now, isn’t the best idea since the stuff that goes into fast food isn’t always that healthy and can end up having a less than positive effect on a person’s body after a while. No, I’m not agreeing with the guy that created Super-Size Me, since said individual ate nothing but McDonald’s for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and didn’t exercise and then attempted to pass this off as a revelation that fast food was making us fat. That’s kind of like drinking nothing but alcohol all day and night for a month and then telling the world that alcohol facilitates poor decision-making and cirrhosis.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with having a fast food breakfast now and again, especially if you don’t have the necessary time to make breakfast at home and just need something to put in the tank to get through the morning. It’s very true that the fried, greasy food we get at fast food restaurants isn’t good for us all the time, and that it can eventually lead to a number of health problems. Dylan Roche of LiveStrong.com has more to say on this topic. But as a matter of convenience that isn’t used excessively and is only a treat now and again or used because it’s needed, fast food breakfasts from places such as Wendy’s are a decent alternative that people can utilize when needed, as it’s better than going hungry in a lot of instances given that a body without any fuel is bound to run out of energy while a body with at least some fuel in it will run a little more efficiently, even if that fuel happens to be coated in a thin sheet of grease. That’s when the food might fight you for a you little bit since a lot of people still aren’t accustomed to the deep-fried chicken patties for breakfast, or the sizzling bacon and egg muffin that’s dripping with that delectable grease. Oh yes, my stomach just gurgled at that thought, but probably not in a good way.
Rick and Morty are definitely two of the strangest characters to use for Wendy’s since McDonald’s at least made them somewhat interesting with the Mulan sauce controversy, but indicating that your food is going to rough you up is kind of a hard rallying cry to accept as a marketing gimmick, particularly for something that’s consumed in the morning.