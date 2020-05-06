Home
TV News
Check Out Rick and Morty’s New Hilarious Wendy’s Ad

Check Out Rick and Morty’s New Hilarious Wendy’s Ad

59 seconds ago

Leave it to Rick and Morty to make breakfast into something weird, right? It’s a funny commercial at least, but the last thing a lot of people want to think about is how their breakfast is going to be pounding away at them since really that kind of makes it feel as though going to Wendy’s isn’t really worth the effort if your food is going to be beating you up soon after it’s ingested. There are already plenty of fast food places that are like this and to be fair it’s kind of an odd marketing gimmick since in a way it does indicate that the Wendy’s breakfast items aren’t going to play nice in your stomach once they’re down. But it’s still a funny commercial as it was intended to be and something that one can’t help but laugh at since Rick ends up getting away and Morty, poor Morty, gets racked and is about to have the living snot beat out of him by breakfast foods. Sam Stone of CBR has more to say on this matter. In a big way it feels that only Rick and Morty could really get away with something like this since any other animated show trying to do the same thing might look a little awkward given that the reaction would likely be very different. Family Guy might be able to pull it off, but Peter and the chicken sandwich might lay waste to a good part of Quahog before it was all said and done.

How a person feels about fast food breakfasts is a rather personal thing since some folks happen to think they’re great and that they’re nice because you can get them and go, while others think that they’re vile and shouldn’t even be considered as a breakfast since a lot of them are so greasy and look extremely over-processed. In all fairness some fast food breakfasts look and taste pretty good and they do the trick when a person needs something quick and easy in the morning due to a lack of time. Preparing a regular breakfast does require at least some prep and cooking time unless one prepares everything the night before, which is usually a good idea, and possibly doesn’t live or work anywhere near a fast food restaurant. Such places are a decent idea for those that are pressed for time and can stop on their way to work or school or just have a few minutes to spare and don’t want to bother cooking. Eating out all the time, as many people should know by now, isn’t the best idea since the stuff that goes into fast food isn’t always that healthy and can end up having a less than positive effect on a person’s body after a while. No, I’m not agreeing with the guy that created Super-Size Me, since said individual ate nothing but McDonald’s for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and didn’t exercise and then attempted to pass this off as a revelation that fast food was making us fat. That’s kind of like drinking nothing but alcohol all day and night for a month and then telling the world that alcohol facilitates poor decision-making and cirrhosis.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with having a fast food breakfast now and again, especially if you don’t have the necessary time to make breakfast at home and just need something to put in the tank to get through the morning. It’s very true that the fried, greasy food we get at fast food restaurants isn’t good for us all the time, and that it can eventually lead to a number of health problems. Dylan Roche of LiveStrong.com has more to say on this topic. But as a matter of convenience that isn’t used excessively and is only a treat now and again or used because it’s needed, fast food breakfasts from places such as Wendy’s are a decent alternative that people can utilize when needed, as it’s better than going hungry in a lot of instances given that a body without any fuel is bound to run out of energy while a body with at least some fuel in it will run a little more efficiently, even if that fuel happens to be coated in a thin sheet of grease. That’s when the food might fight you for a you little bit since a lot of people still aren’t accustomed to the deep-fried chicken patties for breakfast, or the sizzling bacon and egg muffin that’s dripping with that delectable grease. Oh yes, my stomach just gurgled at that thought, but probably not in a good way.

Rick and Morty are definitely two of the strangest characters to use for Wendy’s since McDonald’s at least made them somewhat interesting with the Mulan sauce controversy, but indicating that your food is going to rough you up is kind of a hard rallying cry to accept as a marketing gimmick, particularly for something that’s consumed in the morning.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Check Out Rick and Morty’s New Hilarious Wendy’s Ad
TMNT Virtual Pizza Party Being Hosted by Original April O’Neil
A Clerks: Animated Series Revival Might be in the Works
Yes, Nicolas Cage Will Be The Tiger King
Please Tell Us a Commando Prequel with Vernon Wells Will Happen
Defending Star Wars: The Last Jedi From Haters
Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is The Real Hero of The Star Wars Franchise
Looks Like the Spy vs. Spy Movie is Back on With New Director
Remembering the Life of Cady Groves
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bobbie Thomas
10 Things You DIdn’t Know about Mandi Thomas
R2 and C3PO
Disney Releases Droid Depot App So You Can Build Your Own at Home
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft