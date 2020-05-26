Check Out “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Performed in Klingon

Oh what to say about a grown woman dressed as a Klingon singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow? Well, first of all it’s kind of impressive really to see someone put themselves out there like this and not be ashamed or afraid that they’ll face ridicule, since it is bound to happen. Thankfully the stronger a person is in both heart and mind, the more likely they’ll be to ignore the doubters and the haters and push on and do what feels natural to them. But singing in Klingon, wow. Joey Paur of GeekTyrant had more to say on this subject. That kind of kicks things up to a new level that a lot of people might not have expected since not only does she have to be able to sing, which she can in fact do, but keeping the words accurate and as correct as anyone can guess is bound to be a bit of stretch as well considering that Klingon, for anyone that’s ever given even just a cursory glance to the language it is a developed and fairly complex language all on its own, but it’s also something that a lot of people, Trekkie’s especially, have embraced with a passion since it’s another part of pop culture that people happen to enjoy. Pairing it with a classic such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow might raise a few eyebrows, but listening to this singer perform would likely cause a great deal of appreciation to occur since it’s just that impressive.
For a long time now the Klingon’s have been one the more problematic species in the Star Trek canon, not so much because they present a logistical problem in terms of the story and where they fit, but more or less because they were created to be a very war-like people that don’t tend to get along very well with a lot of other species. Throughout their run in the Star Trek franchise, which started back in 1967, the Klingon’s have been a species that has been seen to be utterly ruthless and savage in many ways but also carry a very cultivated sense of honor that mirrors that of Bushido. The warring race has been a thorn in the side of the Federation for a long time but there have also been inroads made to keep the peace with the Klingon Empire in the past as well. Obviously in the movies and the TV shows it hasn’t always worked out but the fact that a Klingon became one of the favored characters in Star Trek: The Next Generation and in the movies it’s obvious that the species became a big hit. Their language though is kind of tough to learn unless one is fully dedicated towards it and is determined to get it right. In the movies it sounds pretty rough, but in real life, well, it still sounds pretty rough. But this singer has undoubtedly practiced enough to have it down pat and to have found a way to make those guttural tones all but disappear.
Somewhere Over the Rainbow is still a favored song among many people since it hearkens back to a time when we were young and fantasy was still something that had yet to become tainted by reality since we didn’t know any better as children. Fraser McAlpine of BBC has more to say on this topic. The moment that we started to grow up and learn the truth behind the pleasing tales and stories is when the magic dies a bit and as a result becomes ours to do with what we will, meaning we can pass it on to the next generation and allow them the joy that we experienced, or we can ruin it for them and state that it’s all a bunch of hooey that we make up to keep life interesting. If you’re one of the latter then so be it, but life is meant to be enjoyed as well as lived so really, go be a killjoy somewhere else. Individuals such as the pair on stage in this video aren’t always taken as seriously as one might think and while that’s not a bad thing really it’s definitely something that some folks would choose to use against them for whatever reason. When we grow up a lot of people tend to feel that the expectation is that we put aside the childish things we enjoyed and simply act grown at all times, when in fact we can still be grown and enjoy the fantasies and pop culture that we loved as children, but in a different manner since we understand a little better just why it was so important at this time. One doesn’t have to grow up and grow old just because it’s expected, and this clip proves it just as so many other have in the course of history. After all, holding on to the things we’ve loved since childhood isn’t always childish. Sometimes it’s what makes adults a little more interesting.