Check Out The Big Bang Theory Wedding Supercut Video

Did anyone feel that the mere mention of a wedding on The Big Bang Theory was kind of like the beginning of the end? It didn’t really have anything to do with the stereotypical belief that life ends once you’re married, as many single people might think since the idea of marriage isn’t what it used to be in some cases, but it was more or less an acknowledgment that once a couple is married life changes in a big way that doesn’t allow for a lot of the things that once were considered normal when couples weren’t attached to each other in such a binding way. Some couples might want to argue that nothing really changes, that life continues on as usual, but for a lot of people this just isn’t the case since by the time a person decides to get married, some folks are already thinking ahead to buying a new home, having kids, and the many other things that might come along with such milestones. It does take friends that are pretty tight with each other and have spouses that are part of the group to stick together in this manner, but in terms of the show, it still felt like the end was coming if only because it signified a change in all of the characters, and it meant that one way or another things just weren’t going to be the same ever again, if only because married couples do tend to veer off from each other either slightly or in a big and very profound way.
Being the odd man out in a group such as this, Raj might eventually be deemed as the guy that the others would want to help get hooked up or possibly see phase himself out of the group after a while, since if anyone has ever been in a group of friends where everyone was married, being the single person eventually becomes kind of a drag unless one can withstand the idea that they’re kind of the fifth wheel after a while. In this particular group that might not be the case, but it still feels as though it could possibly happen. Fans might say of course not, the group is too tightly knit together to allow such a thing to happen, but the gritty reality is that a single person in a group of married friends is kind of like that one person in the race that forgot they were actually supposed to move forward once the gun went off and has to hurry to catch up before they’re left behind entirely. As analogies go that’s kind of fitting since the single person in a group of married friends is often the one that needs to have the most self-esteem and coping capabilities or it’s likely that they’ll find themselves wishing they had someone special in their lives too and eventually falling out with the group as they continue to change in their married lives and continue unintentionally leave the single person behind.
It’s not too surprising that Bernadette had to admonish Sheldon about the ‘no Klingon’ rule since Sheldon has for a long time been the kind of person that somehow doesn’t respect the social boundaries of others but can’t stand it when the same treatment is given to him. But in the interest of being friends it’s something that the lot of them have put up with when it comes to Sheldon since he often doesn’t appear to have a filter between his mouth and brain and says whatever sounds like a good idea at the time. In other words Sheldon is the kid at school that was likely to get beaten up the most just for speaking his mind because it felt like a good idea. Annoying as that was for so long it became a part of who Sheldon was and obviously a lot of fans enjoyed it through the years since he became one of the favored characters on the show. In real life though a person like Sheldon tends to be avoided by a lot of people that don’t know enough about them since they can’t deal with what they perceive as attitude and is actually a complete lack of social graces that was probably absorbed in order to heighten the individual’s intellect.
It might be fun to see a reunion show in another five years or so if it could be done and see how the characters are getting along and whether they’re all still together or still as tightly knit of a group as they became during the course of the show. Likely as not someone’s already thinking of that, but it might need to wait a while yet since it hasn’t been that long since the show was finally finished.