Check Out The Cruella Trailer Recut With Joker Audio

There are a few lapses in there but otherwise, the audio for Joker does match up surprisingly well with the new Cruella trailer, which is a little astonishing to be certain. But I’ll have to differ with Matthew Highton, the guy responsible for the tweet below, on the whole idea of calling this a prequel movie for Joker. Oh I get it, he’s joking, but even joking around there’s not enough to go on to make the connection. Even for a comic book that’s been given a big dose of reality, this would take a lot of explaining not just because of the characters involved but due to the whole distance between the two stories. But yes, it is kind of funny how this trailer and the audio line up since it’s not something that happens all the time. Much is being said about how Cruella has been dubbed as the Joker of Disney since to be realistic she does kind of look like someone that’s a little unhinged and has an odd but compelling color scheme to her that a lot of people have already taken note of in the trailer. It’s easy to note that she’s going to be a bit of a dramatic character since that’s how Cruella has always been, but seeing an origin story to determine just how she came to be so bad is something that many people have been interested in for a while now, ever since the first time it was mentioned that such a movie might be on its way.
Turns out if you overlay the sound from the Joker trailer onto the Cruella one it fits so well you get a prequel film about Joker's mother. pic.twitter.com/C70lHoHQvd
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 18, 2021
It’s kind of interesting to wonder what DC might think of a Disney villain being compared to one of their more iconic villains, but it’s also easy to think that they don’t care and might only be interested, like everyone else, in seeing what’s coming when the movie releases. Already it’s looking like it might be a wild movie, especially since it involves a younger Cruella making her way into the world. By the time people met her for the first time, she was already an older woman that had been well-established and was obviously more than a little crazy. Getting to see what made her that way is bound to be something that a lot of people might find a little surprising, or maybe not at all if her upbringing is seen to be anything other than a comfortable and loving home. It’s likely that her upbringing is going to play a heavy role in creating her persona since if something else happened then we’re bound to see it. Perhaps Cruella was a happy person at one time but became royally messed-up at a pivotal point in her life when she could have used something else, some bit of encouragement to keep her from going over that edge. It’s interesting to think that there’s more to the story than a lot of people have come to know, but it’s bound to happen that something came along to really turn her into the terror that people have known about for a while now.
There’s not much comparison to be certain, but it’s still fun to think about the fact that Cruella and the Joker were put in the same sentence, and thinking of her and Arthur Fleck from the most recent movie it’s fun to take a look at some of the similarities that do exist. For one, it would appear that they both have rough upbringings, though Arthur’s is bound to be far worse since he and his mother have almost nothing and he has to work to support them both by the time he grows up, and with his condition, it’s hard to imagine that anything has been on the level for a long in the movie. In Cruella’s case, she apparently has plenty in her life, though perhaps not enough affection that she might need, or an honest chance at being a decent human being. Still, the means afforded to her are far more than Arthur was given. There’s also the psychosis that both of them obviously go through, but again, Arthur is so much worse off in this regard since his mind is already a fractured thing when the story begins, and Cruella’s might not be one hundred percent stable, but she’s definitely in far more control of her own mental faculties than Arthur is. The propensity for violence though might actually swing in Cruella’s favor since, in Joker, Arthur has to work up to his level of violence, as the shooting on the train was an incident born from uncertain necessity and survival, while his execution of Murray was pure pleasure.
Still, it does feel as though Cruella does take the edge since she’s far more in control of herself when it comes to the violence she promotes.