Check Out the Funny Trailer for Fred Armisen’s Moonbase 8

Typically with astronaut shows or movies, we tend to see the ‘best of the best’ but with Moonbase 8 it feels as though we’re just going to see ‘the rest’ since not only is it a comedy but it’s starring three men that are known for being extremely funny. Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Tim Heidecker are coming together to create a show depicting a simulated moonbase that’s meant to show NASA that they can in fact handle the rigors of being on the moon and that they’re just as capable as anyone. The only problem is that in the trailer they don’t appear to be all that prepared or even ready to take on the rigors of living apart from civilization for a short time. The would be astronauts each have their own reason for wanting to get into the NASA space program, but as it’s seen in the trailer they don’t really have the skills or qualifications it might take to make this possible. But one can imagine that throughout the series that things will change, or they’ll eventually come to realize just why their dream is so difficult to attain and why it might actually be impossible. Who knows, it just looks like a fun show to watch and something that would definitely be worth our time.
Becoming an astronaut is, without any doubt, one of the toughest things in the world since it requires that a person is in great shape to start with, have a Master’s degree in at least one STEM-based subject and possess years of experience that is geared towards such a profession. In short, being an astronaut isn’t something that someone might take up as a part-time job in order to make ends meet, it’s a commitment that a very select number of people take on because they can deal with the pressures that come with the decision. Many kids decide to say that they’d like to be an astronaut when they’re younger simply because it’s a chance to experience something that very few people ever do, but when people grow up they tend to figure out how much work it takes to reach such a goal and many bow out rather quickly. Some continue to try no matter if they decide to realize that their attempts aren’t getting them anywhere, and will continue to make the effort despite knowing deep down that it’s not going to happen. Being an astronaut isn’t quite like being a rock star or a pro athlete since the time and dedication it takes to rise above so many others that try to get to NASA is simply tremendous. This is something that you train for from a young age if that desire is really there. It’s the kind of thing that might make you famous, or it might go completely under the radar since a lot of people won’t care, no matter how monumental it is.
But it’s also something that can be used for comedy as well as drama since the idea of three men that have a desire to go into space, and land on the moon no less, is one that many people share. The comedy that is bound to come is going to be a lot of fun since thinking of how hard it could be and how taxing the training that astronauts have to go through would be is bound to be sobering for some people, and it might even inspire others to take a look at NASA and figure out what’s fact and what’s fiction since it’s likely to happen in this show that people will point out inaccuracies here and there when they see them. It’s a common denominator among many shows and movies since people love to point out any glaring errors that they happen to see and they’re not shy when speaking on matters that they may or may not know that much about. Hopefully, more folks will simply watch the show in an effort to be entertained since the whole idea of it is to laugh and to have a good time with the actors as they go about the task of trying to make people happy with another show based on a real part of life. Granted, some people, likely astronauts and anyone that works at NASA might look on in shock at some of the things being done in the trailer and throughout the rest of the show, but the upside is that a lot of people have a healthy sense of humor about these things and will likely just laugh even while shaking their head to say that no, such things will not typically happen.
That’s the whole point these days, to laugh and just enjoy whatever is presented. The more people tend to get this point, the better.