Check Out The “King Richard” Trailer Starring Will Smith

When a person changes something within society it tends to get noticed, and when someone pushes that someone to change society, they might tend to get noticed as well since they brought something to the table that no one had. Will Smith definitely has an interest in playing characters that were among those that changed the world in a way, and King Richard is one of those that will be added to his resume as he plays the father of Serena and Venus Williams in this upcoming movie in a way that almost feels as though it might compete for the most attention in this movie. That’s one of the first perceptions anyway, but it might be entirely different once a person watches the movie, since like a lot of people know, Venus and Serena Williams did change the world of tennis in a big way, and they’ve been attempting to reach out and do more for much of their careers. Looking at the trailer it would appear that there’s bound to be an emphasis placed on the racial divide that’s been present in this country for some time, but it also pushes the idea that Richard had plans for his girls long before they knew what tennis was all about.
The interesting argument that could be affixed to this idea is that not only was it too much expectation to place upon any child, but it didn’t allow them to pursue any other goal that they might have wanted. That argument feels like it might fall apart though since Venus and Serena thrived as they grew throughout their lives, no matter that it does feel as though their lives might have been a little harder than most. The reasoning behind it is that they were meant to do something great and that their parents wanted something better for them when they grew up. There are quite a few points that can be debated about this story, but none of them can deny the fact that whatever their parents did worked.
With movies that deal with real-life one always has to wonder if everything is being told as it actually happened or if the movie is taking liberties with the truth. It’s likely that a few things might be exaggerated or otherwise fabricated to fit with the idea of the movie, but it’s also possible that most of the story will be real. It’s not likely that Serena and Venus would be too thankful if their childhood was turned into an unrealistic view that people might wind up thinking was real because it was on the big screen. There are moments in the trailer that make it appear as though some things have been altered just a bit, but it would be easier to ask the actual Williams sisters just what happened versus what was put in the movie. Overall though this does look like a movie that a lot of people will be able to get into since it tells the true story of two sisters who were driven to be the best they could be, and ended up being two of the greatest tennis players that the world has ever known.
Movies such as this are easy to see as inspirational and as a positive influence on a lot of people, as they show how hard people of color have had to work in the past, and how they accomplished their goals through sacrifice and a great deal of struggle that many in this world can understand, no matter their color or race. In some cases, stories such as these will go out of their way to grant the perspective of the individual or a small group as heroic in their quest to achieve what they’re after, while those who are white or of another color and/or ethnicity tend to be allies or those that are intent on keeping people of color down for the most arbitrary reasons possible. This trailer does give the implication that this might not be the case, that those who are not people of color might be initially dismissive, but are willing to believe when they see the talent that the girls have.
Having a plan for your kids is great since it helps keep them on the straight and narrow path that can lead them to success, but it can also be stifling if one doesn’t let them experience the world around them a little further. It’s perfectly understandable to want to keep kids focused on a goal, as this can help them succeed and be the absolute best they can be. But even then, it’s nice to think that kids can choose something other than what their parents want for them later on in life. The upside of this movie is that Venus and Sarena did make their choice, and they made their parents proud.