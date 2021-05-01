Check Out The Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer

Obviously, DC is going with the idea that being wild and crazy in the Legends of Tomorrow is what’s going to keep them relevant and from being too over the top or too boring when it comes to the fans. That’s a bold move really since watching this trailer made it obvious that we’re not watching a show about superheroes so much as we’re watching a Looney Tune’s knockoff in some regard since the show isn’t about to take itself seriously, or at least not THAT seriously. Fans of the show will no doubt spring to the defense by saying that it hasn’t really taken itself that seriously in a while, but this coming season looks like something that’s about to wander into the looney bin and teach the inmates a few lessons on what it means to be truly insane. From the idea of aliens capturing Sara Lance to the idea that 2D animation will be used for part of the show, one can easily imagine that this coming season is going to be something that a lot of fans will be cheering on while some of us will looking at the season and wondering if we were slipped some mind-altering substance before sitting down to watch the show. To date, Legends of Tomorrow has been one of the many shows that DC has been using to keep its edge on TV, and many feel that it might be maintaining that dominance in a big way over the MCU since it’s been rolling steadily forward as the MCU has been prepping its few shows to make an appearance over the past year.
There’s no huge threat of the MCU coming for DC’s TV ratings at this time since only WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been released as of yet, meaning that DC has the obvious edge when it comes to the series that have been put out over the years. That might change eventually since the MCU does have more shows coming and more movies that are bound to flood Disney+ at some point since there are a lot of ideas coming down the pipeline that are bound to keep the Marvel universe rolling for a while. DC has such a huge head start though that even thinking that Marvel will catch up anytime soon is kind of amusing. With that in mind though, the idea that some have concerning the edge that DC might have on the competition is fanciful to think about, especially since looking at season 6 it does feel as though the show is having to rely on way too many gimmicks no matter if this is how the show has always been, according to fans and those in charge. If gimmicks are what works though, then doing that kind of thing isn’t exactly a drawback, it’s just what they do and it’s how the show manages to keep going. Fans are no doubt going to be excited to see more when the season returns, and those that are simply interested to see what’s going on might be impressed or wonder what in the world the showrunner was thinking.
It’s without any doubt that season 6 is going to be as full of laughter as it is with the suspense that’s bound to build up, but one has to think that it’s going to be a lot to keep up with since there’s a good deal of content to see in the trailer, so one almost has to think that the season is going to feature even more thrills and chills as it moves from beginning to end. DC has definitely been giving people the kind of entertainment they want to see, but the fact is that Legends of Tomorrow has been creating a reputation of being one of the wildest superhero shows on TV, and it’s fair to say that there’s still a lot of room for even more material that may or may not be a part of the DC universe, since admittedly there are parts of the story that haven’t been drawn from the comics, which is one reason that some folks happen to think that the show is working so well. Whatever works, that’s definitely one attitude that has been working quite a bit for the Legends, and when it comes to getting Sara back the general feeling is that whatever works will still be a big part of the overall motto since it might take pretty much anything and everything. So far the season looks pretty nuts, but it’s fair to state that people are going to keep flocking to the show simply because they want to see what happens, no matter how odd it might look. This is where the DC universe might actually have the edge, their fans are still discerning, but they’re also a little more forgiving.