Check Out The Rugrats Reboot Trailer

Even years after the show was started the Rugrats are still popular and are still pushing forward with new episodes as Paramount+ has taken over the show and created something that looks like a strange cross between stop-motion and CG. The upside is that it does appear that the adventures are going to be just as fun and the characters are still every bit as amusing but the animation is kind of ‘meh’. Maybe that won’t matter that much when the show really gets started, but somehow 2D still feels like it treats this particular story idea a lot better. It might be better to see how the fans react to the overall switch to see how effective it is, but there are bound to be a few upsides to the new animation style. Right now it looks as though nothing is really going to change apart from the inclusion of more adventures since really the idea of Rugrats hasn’t changed that much over the years apart from the episodes that showed the kids growing up, which is a natural progression but definitely a development that would turn people away in droves since the same magic that made the show so appealing would naturally fade as the kids grew into pre-teens and then eventually into teens and then adults. At some point, it would be too difficult to really maintain interest unless the show adapted to a different audience and began showing slightly different material. At that point, however, it just wouldn’t be the same. A lot of shows end up keeping their characters roughly the same age for long periods of time since this is how the show survives for so long. The Simpsons have been doing it for decades, even when Bart and Lisa should have their own families and be nearing retirement age.
Keeping characters young for so long though does prolong the entertainment and it does provide a lot of nostalgic feelings from those that watched the show when they were younger. It’s kind of hard to sit around and remind ourselves now and again that a lot of the programs and movie ideas that are still in use today were popular back when a lot of us were younger, but it’s true. There’s been so much that’s been kept around and ideas that have been brought back to the surface that it’s almost like living in the 90s again, but with a few changes here and there. Rugrats has almost always been one of the more awkward kid shows that’s been on the air since it is kind of a different program that isn’t always bound to be as PC as people want. But that’s a good thing really since PC in entertainment isn’t horrible, but there are times when the very nature of being PC is bound to kill something off since it doesn’t always allow for the type of humor or subject material that a lot of people happen to enjoy. It’s true that Rugrats has sometimes managed to include moments and material that might sound and look a little suspect to the average viewer, but if one is being honest, they aren’t showing anything that hasn’t been seen in a kid’s show or movie before. Even without the supposed subliminal messages that have been reported over and over throughout the years, there are plenty of images and ideas that make it into cartoons and movies that people choose to flip out about or simply ignore and tell their children about if asked.
Rugrats is fairly notorious for such things and yet, no one really cares. The fun of the show is that it does kind of depict what it’s like to go through the average day of a toddler and experience what imagination can do and what reality might show when it’s time to come back down to earth for a spell. From the manner in which the parents behave and react to the fact that the grandfather has been a little suspect over the years, the Rugrats show has been one of the many cartoons that have managed to bring up something that might be deemed a bit controversial now and then. But seriously, people haven’t really cared since the show is loved by quite a few fans and is always enjoyed when it does make an appearance. The animation is definitely different, but the story looks as though it’s bound to be the same, so it’s fair to say that nothing has really changed and the whole thing is bound to be just as impressive when all is said and done. In fact, the adventures might even be a little more impressive to be certain, but how it’s all going to come together will be something that we’ll need to wait and see before making any snap judgments.