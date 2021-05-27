Check Out The Teaser for Netflix Movie “Gunpower Milkshake”

Send in the stars, give them all guns, and let’s make a movie. Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely an odd name for a movie dealing with assassins but from the teaser, it already looks like pure awesome since Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Angela Bassett, as well as others, are bound to make this a movie that people will be talking about. The premise sounds pretty simple, an assassin working for a firm that hires out female assassins to do their dirty work when it’s needed comes across a young girl during a botched job and has to find a way to get her to safety. In the process, she has to reconnect with her assassin mother that abandoned her years ago, and rely upon her mother’s crew to keep the child safe. In the meantime, she’s being hunted and is going to be gunned down unless she can find a way to stop the cycle. There’s bound to be more to it, but at this point, that’s all we know about this movie and it’s fair to say that it’s enough to go on since assassins, guns, bullets, redemption (kind of), and an enemy to shoot at are sometimes all a person needs to get a movie going. Karen Gillan has already shown how much of a badass she can be in the recent past so it’s not hard to accept her as a gun-toting assassin that’s supposed to have ice-water in her veins and a quick finger on the trigger. If all this turns out to be is a shoot ’em up movie it would be surprising since it already sounds as though there’s a lot more to it than that. The cast alone makes it apparent that the story is going to be a little deeper than what we’re already being exposed to and the title is something that kind of needs to be explained as well.
Trailer 💥 Drops 💥 Tuesday#GunpowderMilkshake 🔫🥤 pic.twitter.com/UWGDWg0Lnx
— Gunpowder Milkshake (@gunpowdershake) May 21, 2021
There are bound to be a few impressions that will be given off by this movie since like it or not, rich white men are in control and that’s bound to be shown in a certain way that will make some people smile and others roll their eyes as they shake their heads. Hey, it does make for a decent story since it presents a familiar type of villain and someone that might need to be knocked down a peg or two. But oh well, for a movie like this there needs to be a villain or villains, that people can believe in and will actively seek to hate simply because they’re being set in place as the vilest characters in the story. Plus, in the ‘woke’ era if there were anyone other than rich old white men in control of everything, there would definitely be an exposition on the way so as to explain why those in charge were the way they were. In other words, seeing old, rich, white men in control is kind of a mainstay in movies since not only does it present a recognizable bad guy, but it ensures that in the end, the bad guy is going to go down. It’s amusing to think that there are a fair number of constants in various types of movies that people will gladly accept simply because it’s been this way for so long. It’s also funny since keeping this particular constant in place is one of the few things that people won’t complain about when it comes time for the bad guys to get their payback if they ever do. One thing about bad guys in movies like this is that they’re typically well insulated and don’t generally do anything to get their own hands dirty, which leaves them open to plenty of mockery but usually not to judgment.
It’s still fun to think of how this movie is going to go down since a hail of gunfire and a type of redemption/reconnection story is bound to be pretty interesting between two women that share blood but obviously not that strong of a bond. It will be interesting to learn more about how Gillan and Headey’s relationship works in the movie, and it’s bound to be a lot of fun to see the women that are involved when they get ready to get down to business. Assassin movies are usually a lot of fun and deal with a lot of issues that the main character and those around them possess since let’s be honest, killing as a business is bound to mess with a person’s head once in a while and having to deal with a live individual and the issue of keeping them alive is bound to make things even more difficult. But that’s what helps the movie to be just a little more enticing since audiences want to see how the protagonist is going to get themselves out of such a mess.