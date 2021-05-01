Check Out The Teaser for Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans

If it isn’t one threat to Arcadia it’s another, as Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, will be headed to Netflix this summer to introduce another thrilling and family-friendly adventure that will focus on the heroes that have already been established as they face down another catastrophe in the making. It sounds as though this movie is going to be the finale in this particular tale since the first three seasons built up a story that was definitely capable of pulling in a good number of viewers and made it possible for the series to keep going. But this time Arcadia is facing a threat that, if it’s what we’re thinking, is bound to be greater than anything they’ve ever had to deal with in the past, since the mere mention of ‘Titans’ brings to mind something that mortals can’t possibly stand against on their own unless they have a great deal of help, and luck, and possibly potent and world-breaking magic on their side. With all the magical happenings that have occurred throughout the history of this show already it’s fair to state that hearing the word ‘Titan’ is enough to make people think of a threat that’s humongous in size, power, and is something that can’t be beaten easily, if at all, but has to be endured. Throughout other myths and legends and movies and TV shows, titans have usually been a part of one mythology or another, typically Greek, and they’ve been absolute nightmares to behold. Seeing a lava-spewing mountain rise from the ocean is enough to think that this might be a Titan, while the rest of the trailer makes it clear that the fabled beings are coming with one goal in mind, and that’s to cause as much damage and destruction as possible.
It’s a bit unfortunate that the show has to go, but it’s been a lot of fun for kids, adolescents, and even adults so far as it’s been one of the many animated series on Netflix that a lot of people can get into regardless of their age. Anything with magic and unusual creatures might get the attention of pretty much anyone that’s been interested in the plot and the continual action that’s been a part of the show. What might come to replace it once the show is gone is hard to say but there’s no doubt that Netflix has a few ideas on the hook already since the streaming network is spending an insane amount of money on content this year and is confident that subscribers will enjoy their huge and often packed list of contents that will continue to replenish as the ideas keep coming and the content keeps being pushed. It would be great to see Trollhunters return of course, but that doesn’t appear to be in the card following this coming movie, at least not yet. It might actually be better to move on and find something else that will be sut as entertaining and possibly come back to Arcadia at a later date, as it might be wiser to let the series sit and give people time to appreciate the final outcome.
There’s not much doubt what the outcome is going to be since it’s too likely that the heroes will find something that will trump the Titans and allow Arcadia to continue forward. It might come at the cost of a character or two since Titans in any movie are often seen to earn their grand name considering that they’re often extremely tough and unable to be beaten so easily. With everything that’s been seen on Trollhunters to date though it’s easy to assume that the heroes will find some way to deal with the situation, but it’s bound to be an epic fight and a movie that will do a great job of capping off a series that has been enjoyable for the most part and easy to watch. When it comes to letting it go though, as I mentioned the best way is likely to let it end and then let it sit for a while before anyone with the itch to come by and state their intentions at a revival, a reboot, or a remake decides that they want a chance at creating something similar but better. It’s bound to happen at some point, but as of now it’s best to think of what’s on the horizon for Arcadia and its heroes and what kind of battle will be waged when the movie releases in July. At this point, with all the heroes have faced, it feels likely that Titans will be less of a surprise but more of a challenge since the natural progression for any story is that the main characters get tougher, wiser, and stronger, and the enemies get bigger, badder, and a LOT more powerful.