Check Out ‘The Tomorrow War’ Teaser Trailer

There’s got to be some trick to this that a lot of us don’t appear to be seeing since dragging regular people, not troops mind you, REGULAR PEOPLE, into a war that’s taking place decades into the future doesn’t make a lot of sense. It makes for a decent movie, or at least the appearance of one, but taking regular folks that don’t know a lot about warfare and might be way out of their element is hard to imagine since this is how the premise reads. Time travelers from the future where humanity is being wiped out by an aggressive, invasive alien species return to the past to recruit help for their cause, otherwise, the human race might very well be eradicated. Now, taking additional individuals back to a war-torn earth in the future does make sense when it comes to bolstering the effort, but that kind of feels like it wouldn’t work so well, especially given that the people they’re taking back supposedly aren’t fighters. Maybe they have a military record that we’re not being made privy to at the moment, or maybe it’s a John Connor-type of moment, in which the people from the future come back to find those that were somehow instrumental when the attack started. That would actually make a lot of sense, for all of two seconds, since much like John Connor, those from the past wouldn’t be up on the idea of how they became so important until the attack happened. It definitely feels as though traveling to the past before the invasion and finding a way to stop it altogether and prevent the future from taking place would be the thing to do. But since the idea of time travel has been so horribly skewed ever since Avengers: Endgame decided to throw a wrench into the idea, things haven’t been the same for a while. Let’s face it, despite being a concept that many would claim is impossible, no one has really nailed a definite fact about time travel yet, since no one has done it and proved it.
What is obvious is that Chris Pratt has really stepped into his action persona in a way that has been absolutely impressive over the years since after taking on the role as Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy he’s been all action and it’s been great. His comedic chops are still there as well and whether or not we’ll get to hear him crack wise in this movie is hard to say, but even if he doesn’t it’s not likely that anyone would be too upset by this since the movie already looks like it’s going to be something that will be impressive enough to wow the fans. The movie already looks like something that will satisfy some and possibly aggravate others until they figure out exactly what the threat is and why it’s so deadly. But looking at the trailer it’s likely that the alien threat is bound to be something that humans aren’t ready for, which is obvious, and don’t know how to fight, which could mean that it’s adaptable, extremely tough, way too quick, and definitely deadly in a way that is difficult if not impossible to counter since wiping out the human race is something in science fiction movies that is either incredibly easy, to a degree, or insanely hard since humans prove to be a little more resilient than many alien species tend to realize.
But if you’re still trying to wrap your head around the whole idea of traveling back in time just to pick up a bunch of regular individuals don’t worry, it’s something that a lot of people are wondering about at this point since despite the fact that the trailer makes the movie look pretty cool, there are a lot of questions that people want to be answered and it’s bound to happen that they won’t get those answers until it comes closer to the release date. Keeping up the anticipation after all is something that tends to keep people anxious and ready to see what they’re not being shown, especially if the teaser trailer manages to show just enough to keep the idea enticing. Showing just hints of the alien species, the damage that’s been done, and of course, the humans roaming around, trying to find the thing that’s been killing their kind for a while apparently, are all elements that will keep people interested and get them in the mood to see the movie when it finally comes. Filmmakers know what they’re doing sometimes when it comes to a trailer, but if a full trailer does come out one can imagine that too much might be shown and it might ruin the surprise just a bit. So really, my advice is to stick with the teaser trailer and just wait.