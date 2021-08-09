Check Out The Top 7 Movies In The Apple Store Right Now

Need a good movie to watch tonight? If you’re not ready to venture out into public spaces like the movie theater, you can watch the latest releases right from the comfort and safety of your home using Apple streaming services. Check out the top 7 movies trending on the Apple store right now:
1. Wrath Of Man
This movie starring Jason Statham garnered a lot of attention when it was released in May. It’s described as one of Guy Ritchie’s best-directed movies. A new security guard for a cash armor company surprises his coworkers when he displays elite skills during an attempted heist. The crew becomes curious as to exactly who this man is and where he came from. However, when it becomes clear that the marksman is trying to settle the score, the Wrath Man is forced to take no prisoners. This action-packed thriller is filled with lots of exciting stunts.
2. A Quiet Place II
If you thought you were spooked in the first installment, you’re definitely going to be on the edge of your seat during A Quiet Place II. As you probably already know, this movie stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Noah Jupe. Now that the Abbott family has been forced out of their homes by the deadly monsters, they are forced to face the terrors of the outside world with a baby in tow. They refuse to give up and strive to find solutions to the new challenges they face. According to the critics, this follow-up to the 2018 thriller isn’t as refreshing as the first movie, but it’s very entertaining. Check out for yourself and let us know what you think.
3. Nobody
If you’re in the mood for creative stunts and a good story, then Nobody is the perfect movie for you. When thieves break into Hutch’s home in the middle of the night, he has to do whatever it takes to protect his family. The incident reignites a simmering rage that he’s worked hard to bury for years. Hutch is taken on a long journey filled with fighting and gunfire to save his wife and son from the adversaries. He strives to make sure he is never underestimated again.
4. Godzilla Vs. Kong
This movie is still going strong, although it was released a little over three months ago. Godzilla Vs. King Kong was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. In this film, King Kong protectors are determined to take him home. Jia, an orphaned girl, develops a strong bond with King Kong, and she is the only one that is able to communicate with him effectively. Along this perilous journey, they come across the enraged Godzilla. Godzilla and King Kong end up coming face to face. There can only be one beast on top; which one will it be?
5. City Of Lies
The City Of Lies is based on the popular non-fiction book LAbryinth by Randall Sullivan. This film explores the death of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Johnny Depp plays a retired Los Angeles Police Department detective obsessed with the murder investigations of these rappers. He teams up with a journalist played by Forest Whitaker to unearth the details of these long-buried cases.
6. The Courier
The Courier, directed by Dominic Cooke has based on a true story. In this film, a British man finds himself in the midst of one of the greatest international conflicts in history. In this spy-thriller, this businessman forms a dangerous alliance with a Soviet officer in an effort to gather crucial intelligence that’s going to be used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis and prevent a major nuclear war. Critics describe The Courier as one of the best espionage films ever released in recent years. This dark, suspenseful and historical thriller is a great watch, and if you’re looking for a well-executed and thought provoking movie to watch.
7. Escape Room
In this film directed by Adam Robitel, six strangers find themselves locked in a series of escape rooms. They are forced to navigate through the maze of deadly and mysterious rooms where they are challenged and must use their wits to make it through. Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, and Jay Ellis star in this modern thriller. Released in 2019, Escape Room won the Fright Meter Award for Best Special Effects.