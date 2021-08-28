Check Out The Trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Bob Ross isn’t exactly the type of guy that a lot of people would associate with the words ‘betrayal’ and ‘greed’, and it does sound as though some folks are actually thinking that Netflix is digging a little too deep to try and unearth something on a guy that many happened to revere when he was alive. It doesn’t help that their trailer for this documentary is short and would likely count as clickbait if not for the fact that it’s going to try and show a side of Ross and/or those around him that a lot of people might not want to believe. Given that Ross’s show was the type that could lull a person into a deep, peaceful sleep, no offense to Bob, or the type that could get someone into the idea of learning to paint in a very simple but effective manner, it’s fair to wonder what Netflix’s angle is on all this. Unfortunately it wouldn’t be the first time that the streaming giant has made a documentary that portrays someone in real life in a way that wasn’t entirely accurate, though it does feel as though Ross’s name might get dragged through the mud a bit.
One can only imagine how people are bound to react if whatever Netflix is fixing to show doesn’t come off as anything other than propaganda that doesn’t tell a convincing story, but the fact is that Netflix is a streaming platform that has made it big on dishing out great entertainment but also works that are sometimes a little suspect and not at all what people were wanting to see. It’s a little too obvious that subscribers are going to tune in and see what this documentary is all about, but much like any other show, it’s bound to happen that a lot of people are going to have their own opinion about it and that some of them are going to be adamant about the idea that there was nothing dark about Bob Ross.
The unfortunate thing is that no one really knows that for certain. It would appear that there isn’t a lot of documentation on Ross out there that can prove what he was like since it’s apparent that his personal life was mostly that, personal. But if Netflix has found something that’s factual and that people will actually believe, then it’s bound to happen that social media will be exploding soon if it hasn’t already on the matter of Bob Ross and what the title of this documentary really means. One can already guess that a lot of people are out there doing their own research and trying to discover just what there might have been in Ross’s life that they didn’t know years ago and might have missed out on. That’s the nature of people though, a lot of us hear the sensationalist bell ring and we go off in search of the hidden facts that we might not have received when everyone else did. There are those that will go out looking simply because they want to know for the sake of curiosity and perhaps out of a sense of wanting to see if anything that’s being said is true.
People are going to have to watch the documentary to see what’s going on and why Bob Ross is in the conversation once again though since it’s very likely that Netflix has come up with something that’s bound to challenge beliefs and make some people shake their head as they do their best not to accept it. The truth is, as mentioned, a lot of people don’t know a lot about the matter and as a result, it’s bound to happen that some people will believe whatever is about to be revealed and some will think that it’s a load of hogwash. The only way to verify it is bound to be if a reliable source comes out and tells people what the truth is, for better or worse. It does feel as though this show will be one of those that a lot of people will be talking about for at least a little while in order to get the truth of what it’s all about and possibly reaffirm their own suspicions or validate what they were thinking all along.
For many, Bob Ross has been a great influence well past his passing back in the 90s, and to think that he was anything but a positive character is hard for some individuals since they don’t want to besmirch his good name. But watching the documentary might be important in order to get the kind of knowledge about the man that some folks wouldn’t be willing to tell. However it turns out, it’s very likely that many people will think of Bob in any way they like since he was a bit of inspiration to many people.