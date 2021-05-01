Check Out the Trailer for Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers”

There’s therapy and then there’s…whatever this is. Nine Perfect Strangers might make a lot of people wonder what it is that makes people pay so much money to place their trust, and their lives essentially, in the hands of a wellness guru like Masha, apart from the fact that people can’t always appear to get their lives under control on their own. But this kind of therapy, huh boy, it looks more like torture. If a person can seriously look at something like this and think that it has anything to do with ‘wellness’ then it must be drawing from a parallel dimension since everything that Masha, played by Nicole Kidman, is showing these people looks like something that’s come straight from a mind that revels in sadism and loves to label it as ‘wellness techniques’. Based on a book of the same name, this original show doesn’t appear to have a release date yet, but people are actually wanting to see it now that the trailer has dropped and it’s not hard to see why since people are often attracted to some of the strangest happenings, especially if they appear to be troubling as well. Nine Perfect Strangers definitely gives off an aura of the macabre, and it’s very easy to think that the star-studded cast is going to be a big contribution to what already appears to be one of the strangest therapy sessions that’s ever been put into motion.
There’s already talk of a second season to this show as if the first season doesn’t look terrifying enough since opening up to people, to absolute strangers, is something that many folks still don’t like doing since it involves sharing things that a person might not want to think about, much less share with another person that they don’t know that well. Just looking at the trailer it’s kind of obvious that if the live-action show is going to be this crazy then the book almost has to be even crazier since a lot of times a show or movie will go miles beyond the book or will have to tone it down in order to make it palatable for the audience. Those that have read the book make it apparent that the show isn’t too far off and that the idea of a sequel has been floated, but nothing has really been seen to come of it yet. It does appear that this will be a good test of the acting abilities of many different individuals and will allow fans to see each actor in a slightly different light. For some of them, it might be more or less the same that we’ve seen in the past. But to be sure, the show is going to be something that people don’t forget.
One thing about this however is that the idea of therapy is either a very boring or very out of the ordinary experience when seen in the movies and on TV. There’s either a desire to show therapy sessions as the most boring, mind-numbing, and ordinary occurrences in the world, or it’s a time to show something that’s completely out of left field and wasn’t witnessed on its way in until the idea slapped people in the face to get their attention and make them realize that they were about to see something well beyond the pale. This almost looks like something between a horror movie and a dark comedy that’s waiting to be unleashed, but there’s no doubt that throughout the trailer there’s not a hint of humor to be had, only a mounting sense of terror that only gets worse when looking at the fact that the patients are being featured in grave-like holes in the ground that are obviously going to serve a purpose, but one that a lot of people might not fully understand. There will no doubt be plenty of people that will tune into this simply because of the morbid and extremely odd nature of it, especially since Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, and the rest of the cast are still highly-regarded favorites that should be able to draw a great deal of attention.
It might take a couple of times, but watching the trailer all the way through is bound to get a lot of people thinking about just what this show will be like and what they can possibly expect when it releases on Hulu. There’s no official release date yet, but it does sound as though the show will be arriving on Hulu later this year, so while there are several months to wait likely, it’s still not quite as far away as people might have thought. Still, that’s enough time for a lot of folks to read the book and wrap their minds around the idea.