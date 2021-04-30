Check out The Trailer for New Apple Plus Series “Physical”

Physical actually looks like something that many people might have lived through in their own time since when we really think about it this time period wasn’t that long ago to a lot of us and it was a time of great change when female lifestyle gurus really started to pop up and make a difference or try to make a difference, in the lives of others. People have almost always sought out those that can help their life to make sense throughout history and the influencers that have cropped up within each generation and each time period have managed to do some good, but those that take this to an extreme that sees them abusing the trust and status it gives them have made it a cautionary tale as well as the desired roadmap for those that want to follow in the footsteps of the many that have laid the track. Rose Byrne is taking on the role of a woman that plays a supportive housewife that finds her own path when she becomes aware of the power that aerobics and videotape can hold when she spreads her message to the many that want an answer on how to improve their own lives. What a lot of people should expect is what ends up happening though, according to the trailer, as she delves deeper into the world she’s found and eventually takes on a completely different persona than the people around her are used to. In a big way, it’s a positive move for Sheila, Byrne’s character, since refusing to be taken advantage of and wanting to feel empowered is something that many women have been wanting for quite a while. But there is a darker side to it as well, and Physical is bound to remind people that for every upside there’s a downside as well that has to be considered at the very least and guarded against when possible.
At one point aerobics were such a big thing that anyone who could perform them relatively well was able to come up with their own video and make a pretty decent amount of money. There were so many aerobic instructors at that time that a lot of them had to have a second or third skill to utilize and at times had to simply be better and more ruthless in their business practices than the next person since trying to outdo the many big names out there and make one’s mark was a tough proposition and trying to maintain the level of fame that a person wanted was even harder since the number of different workout programs that were coming out at that time made it nearly impossible to do more than get one video out before the style was copied, altered, and then marketed as something that was just different enough to market to the public once again. Even into the 90s and early 2000s, people were still attempting to keep this type of business alive, but not long after technology started changing the practice started dying out. There are still plenty of lifestyle gurus out there, but thanks to books, YouTube, and various other DVDs and options that are available to the paying consumer, the days of aerobics aren’t dead, but they’re nowhere near to what they used to be.
One can just imagine that Rose will be able to show the audience, or remind a lot of us, what things were like back then and how life was so incredibly different before DVDs and the continual march of technology as it continued to become obsolete with each passing year. Aerobics was, at one time, a very popular form of exercise that attracted thousands of people and were considered to be one of the most useful ways to get in shape since watching the videos and trying to copy them if one was out of shape made it apparent that it was more than just moving your hips, arms, and legs in different ways. It does take quite a bit of energy to really get through an aerobics video, and once a person can do it they might understand just why the workouts were so prized back in the day since it was a point of pride that someone could make it through an entire session without needing to bow out or just up and puke their guts out from all the different motions. It was a provocative exercise as well, which is likely part of why a lot of people enjoyed it, but there was a great deal of empowerment that came from being able to become an aerobics instructor and start one’s own class. Creating a video was even better since it meant more people could see a person, and their name would spread as their fame began to grow. But as the movie will probably show, there are definite downsides to be considered as well.