Check Out The Trailer for New Chris Pratt Movie “The Tomorrow War”

Without trying to nitpick, one has to wonder why more movies having to do with the future don’t see the time travelers seeking out the inciting moment that things go wrong so that they can go back and erase that moment in history. One answer to that is the fact that events might still conspire in a different manner to create roughly the same outcome but in a longer and more confusing way. There are several other explanations that come to mind but the other thing that definitely comes up a lot is the fact that when dealing with alien species it would appear that humans are simply outmatched in a lot of ways that they can’t always compensate for. So far humanity has survived through a number of different things that the world has thrown at us, but in the movies, when it comes to aliens humans are almost certain to be knocked down the evolutionary chain in a very big way. From the smallest to the most imposing of aliens, the movies show us that creatures that come from different planets are our physical and/or intellectual superiors in a lot of ways. Thankfully this doesn’t mean that humans can’t learn on the fly sometimes, since otherwise, it’s likely that the premise of this movie would come true a little too often, with humans being wiped out left and right. But there’s always something or someone that comes along to help things balance in a way and in The Tomorrow War it’s the last vestiges of humanity that are traveling back in time to recruit humans to fight for their own future, which is bound to make more sense when the movie actually releases. The main idea here is that Chris Pratt and several others make their way to the future to confront the past in order to give humanity a future. At least that’s what it sounds like.
The movie does feature a pretty decent cast as the trailer shows, but how each person will contribute in the long run is hard to say since the trailer goes into the action pretty quick without a lot of exposition, at least that’s how it would appear. But one can guess that there’s going to be a lot of exposition to come simply because the nature and practice of time travel kind of demands it and people want to know more about what’s going on and why time travel works one in this movie and another way in another movie. Oh yes, it’s about to get confusing no doubt, and the only hope is that it will sort itself out at some point with an explanation that people can understand and accept. Time travel is something that always gets people buzzing since it’s something that folks are interested in learning more about, gossiping about, analyzing, and hoping will be real someday. If it ever is then that might be the beginning of the end since thinking about what some folks would do with time travel is kind of creepy in and of itself. But for the sake of the movie it would appear that this is more important than anything since the fate of humanity is resting on the recruits that are taking up arms to defend their species, while the creatures that are bound and determined to wipe humans out appear in swarms and alone in the trailer but are hard to decipher at this point.
It’s strange really when thinking about aliens since some folks would love to believe that they’re benevolent and want to teach humanity how to reach the stars, while others believe that they’re vicious and want to eradicate our species like vermin. One would almost think there’s a certain amount of self-loathing in those that would write the latter type of stories, but the entertainment value that such stories possess is hard to pass up on when it comes to making blockbuster movies. The fact is that in the movies, aliens have humans topped in one way or another and it’s exciting for a lot of people since it comes off as a serious challenge to humanity that needs to be answered in a very definitive way. Time travel is an interesting development since a lot of other alien issues have been handled differently in the past, but time travel is one option that’s not always taken, largely because it does require a pretty tight storyline that doesn’t offer up as many easy plot holes as possible. Of course, that route usually manages to get some of the harshest criticism of all since time travel is easy to pick apart, but it’s still such a cool idea for any movie that it’s not always given that kind of negative attention. If nothing else, watching the movie the first time should be done without any expectations or biased opinions.