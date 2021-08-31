Check Out The Trailer for New Docuseries “Secrets of Playboy”

How many guys dreamt and fantasized about the women they saw in Playboy over the years? How may still know the Playmate of each year and their various interests? The Secrets of Playboy documentary isn’t likely to change any of that, but it might actually give people a better idea of what went on inside the Playboy mansion and could possibly alter their view of the late Hugh Hefner, who was admired and envied by many. But then again, it might not since the way that documentaries have been conducted over the years has managed to alienate a lot of people due to the idea that there’s little to no real honesty that goes into the filming of such a series. There’s also the idea that throwing dirt on someone’s name is a sensationalist tactic that is less than appealing to many people. The subject of Hugh Hefner and what he was all about is a touchy one to be certain since many wouldn’t say anything for fear of being ostracized by one group or another, while others would pick a side quickly and state that Hefner gave people a look into a fantasy that many would never reach.
Others would gladly claim that Hefner was a flesh peddler or something close to it since he robbed many women of their dignity not just by putting them in Playboy, but in other ways that a lot of people might not believe unless they see or hear of it. Pornography, be it soft or hardcore, is something that many people tend to have a very personal bias about. The fact is that those that have enjoyed Playboy for so long have done so according to a fantasy that is placed in front of them, while the reality is sometimes far different than what people are willing to accept. Playboy has always been about delivering fantasies, and from the sound of things, this docuseries is about uncovering the truth behind the fantasy.
Hearing from those who were actually there is bound to chip away at the fantasy and even shatter it for many people since the truth is that pornography is something that can often be brushed aside and counted as a harmless vice by those that enjoy watching or looking at it. But to be honest, those that engage in it are bound to have a very different perspective and are no doubt going to have something else to say that will possibly shock those that are willing to listen. One might roll their eyes and think that we’ll be hearing from those that have been opposed to any type of pornography for years on end and perhaps even get a sermon as to why this is a crime against humanity in a religious tone that might irritate a lot of people to no end. It feels controversial to even mention such a thing, but the unfortunate fact is that there have been plenty and still are many individuals that are repressed beyond belief when it comes to sexuality that they’ll gladly vilify anything that, in their mind, is unacceptable since it represents immoral acts and depravity on a level that is capable of corrupting anyone it touches.
Was Hefner this bad? It’s hard to say really since many would speak up for him as an entrepreneur, while others would vilify him for the acts that many don’t know about or don’t want to hear about. The rationalization for either side is something that might make many people a little angry either because they don’t fully understand the subject and everything that’s gone into it, or they refuse to think past their own gathered knowledge in order to preserve what they think is the truth. Either way, it does feel as though this docuseries might be another controversial look at a figure that was widely known to many people but was shrouded in a blend of misinformation and popular culture that turned him into a figure that many looked up to in a number of ways. Saying Hugh Hefner was a good or bad person is bound to be mired in opinion at this point since quite a few people will likely end up telling quite a few stories.
It already sounds as though there will be plenty of individuals telling their own stories of what went on in the Playboy mansion and what the fantasy was really covering up. While the idea is that everyone will be telling the truth, there’s bound to be more to it than that. Whether this docuseries exposes as much as some might claim it will or if it’s taken as another form of entertainment bent on telling people how to think doesn’t matter really, since Hefner is gone and his business is still here. Like it or not, sex still sells, no matter how anyone thinks about it.