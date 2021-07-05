Check Out The Trailer for New Netflix Action Thriller “Beckett”

This kind of scenario would certainly be a nightmare in the making, since being an American citizen so far from home would be a serious disadvantage to a lot of people. Beckett starts off looking like a regular vacation with a loving couple, played by John David Washington and Alicia Vikander. Then, when their car goes off the road and Beckett is suddenly on the hook for something he didn’t do, he becomes the hunted as he tried to retrace his steps while being chased by those that wish to kill him. Whatever other role Vikander plays in this movie is hazy since we see Washington primarily as he’s attempting to escape what we can only assume are crooked authorities so that he can reach the American embassy in Athens. As if to add to the tension, political unrest becomes an obvious plot point and a huge obstacle that Beckett will have to get around as he has to deal with being wounded and will need to rely on those that can and will help him, giving this story almost a kind of Jason Bourne feel to it.
Even the fight scenes appear to be kind of familiar since it’s unknown if Beckett really knows how to handle himself at this time or if he’s actually a skilled fighter, which would make a huge difference when it comes to his chances of survival. But to be real, this movie does look like something that would entertain a lot of folks since it does have a good deal of action as seen in the trailer and the plot does feel like something that people would want to unravel to figure out what’s going on. Beckett almost feels like it came out of nowhere at this time since if there’s been mention of it then there was very little when compared to many of the other titles that are out there now or are on the way.
While July is already in full swing, August is looking like it’s going to be a busy month for movies and TV shows as between one streaming network and the others there are going to be a wide number of attractions to watch and it’s bound to happen that Netflix is going to be seeing a lot of traffic as people try to budget enough time to see their favorite shows and movies and still enjoy the summer. One thing that is easy to guess is that movies like Beckett are likely going to attract a good deal of attention since there are elements that vibe with the world and the way it’s being viewed by many people at this time. The unrest that has been seen around the world is definitely being used as a way to create one story after another as the various protests and different sentiments that are shared between people are coming out in the movies in a big way. While a lot of the material is up for personal interpretation, one can’t help but notice the parallels that are being drawn again and again. Beckett does appear to distance itself a bit from some of the more disturbing elements that plague the real world, but in keeping with the reality of its own story, it does manage to dip into familiar territory.
The very real idea of being an American in another country where one has no contacts, no friends, and no prospects of making it to a US embassy alive is something that might get some folks on board with this movie since it’s a fear that some people do harbor, at least insofar as they don’t want to be stranded and alone in a foreign country with no way to leave. To be fair, this would be a major worry for anyone traveling abroad if they found themselves without the means to get home and in need of a safe spot where they could try to get their name cleared after being chased by local authorities. Just taking a look at the trailer it does feel that this movie will provide the kind of tension and action that a lot of viewers will find thrilling since John David Washington has been making a big name for himself in recent years.
The summer’s already going by pretty quickly and it’s seen a few great movies and TV shows come around and is bound to see several more make their way forward before it’s over. Thanks to the number of streaming sites and the continual efforts made by so many dedicated filmmakers there’s no shortage of entertainment, and movies like Beckett are challenging the viewers in a number of ways as they come rushing onto the screen. This will be one that a lot of people will want to see, there’s no doubt of that.