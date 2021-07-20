Check Out The Trailer For New Talk Show “Hart To Heart” on Peacock

Someone needs to remind Kevin Hart what a talk show is apparently. Everyone that has a talk show these days appears to think that theirs is a little different and thereby warrants a different title. The truth is that they are different, a lot of shows have different formats, and a lot of them do things in a way that works for them. But they’re still talk shows, like it or not. It wouldn’t matter if they drank wine, coffee, whiskey, or downed two beers in a matter of seconds as it used to happen on The Man Show. It’s great that Kevin Hart wants to stretch out and continue to see what else he can do aside from comedy as he’s been doing this with other projects as well. To be certain, Hart is actually pretty good at what he does when it comes to drama, the only reason that it doesn’t work sometimes is that people are used to seeing him crack jokes and be amusing as he flips out over one thing or another. But when he goes in for a dramatic role he’s actually a decent to very talented actor that has a lot of promise.
Running his own talk show shouldn’t be a big deal since Kevin can definitely talk and he can listen and give feedback as well. Quite often he’s been seen to be the fast-talking individual that is there for comedic effect and not much else. But to think of him sitting down with someone else to discuss various issues and matters of interest is kind of intriguing to think about since it could go pretty well when a person really gives it some thought. It’s difficult to say if it will be as successful as other talk shows since Kevin is definitely going to have to prove himself again, but one thing he really needs to do is admit that it’s a DIFFERENT type of talk show, but still a talk show.
Sometimes it’s a bit difficult to see people that have been known for one type of act in their lives transition to something else, but it’s obviously important to the individual that they try something else to see if they can do it. That means it’s important to give them the kind of support they might need in order to make certain that they can accomplish their goal and move on to something else. Comedians that are looking to take on more dramatic roles aren’t rare, but there are times when they’re not quite as successful. So far Kevin Hart has been plenty successful and has seen a lot of people give him just as much attention as before. There are those that didn’t like Hart to begin with since his manic type of energy was all over the place and it was hard to really get into what he was saying. But as the years have passed and he’s attempted to move into a different type of role in the movies it’s fair to say that he’s been looked at in a much different light. Taking on a talk show would definitely prove to people that he’s changed his act quite a bit.
The fun thing about a talk show is that he can still be funny and be dramatic since this is one of the things that a talk show is about. The host gets to be serious, funny, or even grill the guests if they want, though the latter is better reserved for shows such as Dr. Phil. This show would appear to be Kevin Hart sitting down with a guest and discussing whatever comes to mind and whatever might be on the schedule to talk about, though it feels as though it might be awkward watching Hart and a guest drinking wine and essentially just having a nice conversation if there’s going to be a studio audience that is. Talk shows are set up in different ways I guess, with each one taking their own style and making it work in one way or another. It’s best to just wish Kevin Hart a lot of luck in getting his off the ground with Peacock, which is growing bit by bit as they continue to snag new content and show that they are growing up in a big way.
One has to wonder if Hart is going to stop doing comedy eventually or if he’s just branching out and seeing what else is there so that he has options if that day ever comes. It’s not a bad idea really since to have something else when the main source of one’s talent is either gone or about to dry up, or a person is just tired of it, is the smart thing to do. Here’s wishing Kevin the best.