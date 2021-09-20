Check Out The Trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokemon has been an important part of pop culture for well over 20 years. What many believed to be nothing more than a fad has gone on to be an internationally known franchise. Nearly 25 years after the world was introduced to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, the Pokemon universe is still going strong. Now, Pokemon is about to add yet another title to its long list of projects. The animated movie Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be coming to Netflix soon and the official trailer has been released. If you’re a long-time Pokemon fan, this is definitely a movie you’ll want to add to your watch list. Even if you’ve been out of the Poke-loop for a while, the trailer might just make you want to tune in anyway. Keep reading to learn more about the trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
When Will Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Be Released?
If you’re like lots of people, you’re probably wondering how on earth Pokemon is still putting out movies. However, Pokemon has proven to be a sea of never-ending content opportunities at the movie Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is proof. The movie was originally released in Japan on Christmas Day in 2020. It will be released via Netflix to the rest of the world (including the United States) on October 8, 2020. The movie was originally scheduled to be released sooner. However, delays in production were due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What Is Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle All About?
According to the IMDB description of the film, it is “The story of Koko, a young boy raised by Pokémon, and the creation of a new bond between humans and Pokémon.” It is somewhat similar to the concept of The Jungle Book, however, the animals are replaced by pokemon. Although humans are forbidden to go into the Forst of Okoya where Koko was raised, Ash and Pikachu find themselves in the area as they search for a wild Cramorant. While there, Ash and Pikachu meet Koko and his adoptive Pokemon parent, Zarude. They all end up going on an unexpected adventure to save the forest. Little do they know, however, Team Rocket has been following them the whole time in order to get information on the Biotope Company. If you know anything about Pokemon, you know that Ash and Team Rocket have been at odds since the franchise began. Even though the movie is targeted towards younger viewers, it has some universal plot points. There is something that people of all ages will be able to connect to. For example, the movie touches on themes like parenting, family, loss, and the importance of taking care of the environment. The younger audience will likely learn some valuable lessons without even realizing it.
What Fans Are Saying So Far
Since Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle was technically released several months ago, there are some fans who have already seen it. Those who haven’t will be excited to know that the movie has gotten some great reviews. In one Google review, a person named Aashutosh Ruhela gave the movie a five-star rating and said, “This movie is awesome….. I think awesome is not a good word for this movie because it’s much more than that moreover this movie is for everyone..I mean everyone can watch it… It will teach you some basic lessons about continously growing deforestation and its effects on forest animals (pokemon😆) in this movie…. And more likely it also deepens the relationships between parents and theirs kids ..in a very good way ..”
What We Learned From The Trailer
The overall point of a trailer is to give viewers an idea of what to expect without giving the entire story away. The trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle definitely succeeds in doing that. The trailer is exciting and colorful and doesn’t cause confusion. When the trailer begins, we see Ash and Pikachu making their way to the Forest of Okoya. Everything starts off on a positive note until Zarude realizes that the forest is being destroyed. We quickly see Ash and Pikachu team up with Zarude, Koko, and the rest of the wild Pokemon to protect the The animation is also clear and crispy which adds to the overall appeal of the project. Plus, it’s always nice to see Ash and Pikachu continue to be a dynamic duo fighting for good. Once the movie is released on Netflix, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be a hit.