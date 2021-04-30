Check Out the Trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Every story has a beginning, and it was bound to happen that Kanan from Power would get his own backstory that starts off with his 15-year old self as the audience will get to see how he came up on the streets and how he forged his own way forward. For those that haven’t watched Power Book II or seen how it all began it might be wise to go back and watch how everything starts up in order to really get anything from this show since otherwise it’s bound to be a little bit confusing even though it does appear that things are going to be focusing only on Kanan and his story, which might be easy enough to pick up. As long as one gets the idea that Kanan grew up rough and learned how to survive the streets they’re bound to get the point, and the rest will simply add to the story and make it a lot easier to get through. The story of Kanan is one that a lot of people would likely cite in this day and age and back in the 90s when the story is taking place. There are bound to be plenty of opinions, ideas, and debates going on about Power and how the message is presented, and even what the message really is, since to some folks it’s going to be excessively negative and to others, it might just be the way it is. No matter how a person sees it they’ll be bringing their own bias to the show, as well as the preconception over what’s right and what’s wrong. People aren’t bound to agree on those two particulars, that much is a fact, but another fact is that they’ll likely remember that in this life and in the show nothing is ever as simple as it appears to be, and people that turn out to be the villain might have started out their lives as someone just trying to get by.
This season is going to be showing how Kanan came to be the person he was when he first showed up in the show, and will likely give a good number of reasons as to why he became who he was. It’s not worth the argument at this moment trying to go into the explanation of how things like this happen in the real world, but the thing about what we’re bound to see on the screen is that the lives of those that get involved early on with drugs, killing, and other types of illicit crimes tend to become disrupted in a way that’s hard to right once a person figures that they have no other option but to continue forward with the acts they’ve been committing. Kanan is being described as a protagonist in the season, and it’s bound to happen that in the beginning, he will be, but at some point, this kid is going to go bad as one already knows since this is the prequel, and therefore more of an explanation to the story that people already know something about. But finding out what drives a person to become the way that Kanan was depicted is still interesting since one has to figure that something had to happen to produce a person such as Kanan. One thing that can be said is that we can possibly see this among many people in the real world, the desperation that turns into something that sends a kid to this type of life and keeps them there for long enough that the kid figures that this is all that’s left, or entices them so much that they never want to leave.
But it’s a hard life, there’s no denying that and there’s no need to live it to see as much from a distance. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to be something of an eye-opener as a story, that much already appears to be obvious. But whether people are going to keep a picture of Kanan as they remember him in mind or if they’ll get caught up in his life as a young man is hard to say since it’s bound to be a personal thing given that a lot of people might have differing opinions about the character. As of right now, it feels safe to say that Kanan will be the type of character that people want to support in this season and will no doubt be someone that might show promise before his life starts falling off the rails. It’s bound to create a good deal of discussion as well as a debate when all is said and done, but at the very least it will generate interest and get people talking about the show, possibly enough to continue the story in some manner.