Check Out The Trailer for Psychological Thriller “Last Night in Soho”

What’s not to love about a movie that’s based around fashion design and a few chilling thrills that are bound to make people uncomfortable while entertaining them at the same time? That appears to be the name of the game in Last Night in Soho, and people are already gearing up to see what Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie are going to bring in this mind-bending thriller. There are plenty of names to go with these two and several of them are impressive when one thinks of the material they’ve covered in the past, but the whole idea of being transported back to the 1960s fashion scene feels like it’s about to become a seriously chilling tale that a lot of people might get into since, for one reason or another, fashion and horror go together quite nicely, almost like a champagne cocktail. Plus, the cast that’s already been put into place gives a lot of hope that this will be something that will appeal to a wider audience since it’s easy to say that a lot of people don’t get into movies such as this unless there’s some added enticement. Anya Taylor-Joy is one reason why some folks might watch since she’s been on a roll lately and her reputation has been increasing with each appearance. But movies that are based in part around fashion do tend to draw in a certain crowd that enjoys such subjects while pairing fashion with other elements tends to widen the fanbase in a very big way. Tacking on a horror element is bound to spark the interest of a lot of people simply because horror is something that rises and falls throughout the year when it comes to the interest that fans have in it.
As far as thinking that Last Night in Soho will be a hit, well, that remains to be seen since like it or not, nothing is guaranteed until the fans finally get to see it, as anyone should be able to figure out. Even those that proclaim that there’s no way a movie can miss are forced to take back their words or choke on them when a movie somehow underperforms. Building up a movie is all well and good as it helps to gain the kind of attention the movie might need to move forward, but stating with any definitive voice that a movie will be an instant blockbuster simply because someone else said so, even if the ‘someone else’ is a noted critic, is a bad move since then one is essentially telling the fans that if they don’t agree, they’re either in the wrong or don’t know what they’re talking about. Trying to build up a movie by using visuals and various elements that will draw the fans in is still risky at times, but it’s preferable since it allows the fans to decide whether or not they want to watch the movie based on their own experience with similar sights and stories. That’s one of the reasons why Last Night in Soho looks appealing, since it might remind a lot of audience members of other movies they’ve seen that were a complete mind trip, and it might get them excited to see if this movie will be worth their time as well, and will deliver on the visuals that it’s already revealed.
So far this movie looks like something that is going to be designed to trip people up just a bit since it already has the feeling and the music that appears designed to catch a person off guard and play upon various feelings and emotions that they might not be ready to have tweaked in such a manner. That might sound odd, but different colors, sounds, and images can seriously mess with a person’s perception and their ability to control various emotions that might be brought to the surface without their intent. It’s interesting how this happens, but filmmakers, at least some of them, know these tricks and they know very well what can get to people and what can provoke a response of some sort. They also know what keeps a person’s attention and what will make them want to see more. As an audience, people are easy to manipulate at times, especially if they’re willing participants and aren’t prone to questioning too much during the movie. Before and after the movie there will likely be plenty of questions when it comes to Last Night in Soho, but it almost feels as though those that are bound to watch it will want to save their queries until the movie is well and done in order to pay close attention to what’s being said and done so that they don’t miss anything. It’s a feeling, it might not be the fact of the matter, but it’s interesting to think about it all the same.