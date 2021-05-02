Check Out The Trailer for “Werewolves Within” Movie

There’s nothing quite like a horror movie that has a rather comical lean to it and at the same time is bound to scare the pants off of some viewers. That’s not even to mention that this movie is based on a virtual reality game and will play out as a kind of a ‘whodunnit’ premise as well. When a group of small-town residents is forced to hunker down at the local inn they realize that the storm isn’t their only problem since there’s a wild, supernatural beast on the loose in their small town, and surviving the night might not be as easy as they think. Just watching the trailer it’s obvious that we’re bound to be laughing at parts of this movie and wondering what will happen next since the whole idea appears to be that the surviving members of the town are going to be suspicious of one another but also forced to band together in order to survive. In terms of werewolf movies, this one really isn’t giving much away, other than the fact that there is something out there and that it’s going to prove to be a problem for those involved. Apart from that, it’s keeping plenty back, and those that haven’t played the virtual reality game are likely going to be nicely surprised to see what happens. This is what director Josh Rubin had to say about the movie via MovieWeb:
“I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws – hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves Within so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us. This movie is a tribute to those of us who are resolute that good conquers evil, and that “being good” is the best weapon we’ve got, against guns, knives, even claws… Sometimes, you just gotta be a good neighbor, no matter how wicked people are.”
That almost feels like it might indicate that the killer is going to be the last person that anyone suspects, or that there’s going to be some insane twist to the movie that we don’t see coming, which would be kind of fun to think about. Such a development would be a good idea for a werewolf movie since much like other horror movies it does happen now and then that the reveal is too quick or too confusing and people kind of lose the momentum that was built up as the movie worked into telling just who was the culprit and why. But like a lot of other movies, there does appear to be an overlying plot that will keep people from trusting each other completely, as well as a healthy suspicion that’s kind of natural in any horror movie. Apart from that however it does stand to reason that what we’ll be seeing in this movie will be something that honestly can be said to be at least a little entertaining and definitely worth watching. Werewolf movies tend to get a bad reputation sometimes for being either too simple or too far-fetched, even for a fictional story, so it’s easy to walk into something like this with lowered expectations, which might be a good idea anyway.
One thing to say about horror movies is that as bad as they can get, and some of them have been truly horrible over the years, there’s still an element to most of them that people can’t help but like since they do prey upon the fears and insecurities of the audience in a manner that is nearly impossible to ignore. That could be why cheesy, campy horror movies are in so much greater demand more often than a lot of other movies that are spread across other genres. People love to be scared, no matter how many might deny it. Folks love the feeling of being terrified for a number of reasons, but one of the core reasons is that it does make them feel a little more alive, as the adrenaline rush can be something that folks actually get addicted to. There are plenty of fans that love a good horror flick now and then, but then there are those that are absolutely addicted to them since they love seeing what can come from the imagination of one director or writer after the next. Those are the kind of fans that are bound to find this movie appealing among many others.