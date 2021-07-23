Check Out The Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Trailer

Now and then there are times when it feels as though the Transformers franchise is expanding, and then the storylines tend to get mashes together, kind of like we see in this trailer for the Netflix trilogy that’s coming soon to Netflix to complete the War for Cybertron trilogy. The timelines are converging as the Maximals and the Autobots have to combine their forces to defend against the dominant force of the Decepticons and the Predacons, as the Golden Disk has granted Megatron the kind of abilities that give him a definite edge over his opponents. This is the kind of meeting that a lot of fans have been hoping for over the years and it’s bound to be the type of all-out war that is going to settle this chapter in the Transformers legacy and possibly give us a look at what will be coming up in the near future for the franchise since the idea of another live-action movie is something that a lot of fans have been hoping for. Some people have turned away from the Transformers franchise at this time while others have gone full steam ahead and stuck with it. Hopefully what we’ll see is that those who have stuck around will be rewarded with another intense and impressive showing.
There are a few things to know about the Transformers franchise that people would be wise to pay attention to. For one, it is a long and complicated history since the Transformers are a complicated race that has been at war for a very long time. The number of stories that exist in the franchise is enough to confuse a lot of people that have either joined up in recent years or have been interested but never really been big fans. But there is clarity if a person is willing to follow one story at a time and then connect it when possible to the others. That takes a while to get through everything, but if one is willing to read up and watch the numerous stories that exist it’s definitely worth it, since then a person might know what’s going on.
The gist of it is that at one time there was unity on Cybertron, but as it happened, war broke out over ideologies and other factors were brought into play that divided the Transformers and created the different factions known as the Autobots and the Decepticons. As time went on, the Autobots, who are capable of violence but have usually preferred peace instead of fighting, have dwindled in numbers, while the Decepticons have been ruled mercilessly by Megatron. The funny thing about Megatron is that he wants what he thinks is the best for his people, but he’s willing to take it at the expense of others that he believes don’t share his views. In other words, Megatron is a dictator and tyrant that wants to rule and will use the illusion of an ordered society to justify his place at the top, as he’s the only one with the vision to make it work. Normally that’s quite easy for people to see through since those that want it all and don’t want to give anything back are fairly transparent.
Yet the Decepticons, who are of a like mind with their leader most times, are willing to bend the knee to Megatron as kind of a ‘might makes right’ idea. There’s been plenty of trouble in the Decepticon camp, since grasping for power is nothing new. It’s also fair to say that the Predacons and the Decepticons might be at odds to start with since power isn’t something that either faction knows how to share. But the idea of the Autobots and the Maximals fighting it out feels as though it’s going to be a case of mistaken identity, or the Maximals will suspect duplicity of some sort with the Autobots. In any case, they’re going to duke it out for a bit like the trailer shows, at least until it becomes obvious that they’re on the same side. The War for Cybertron era is definitely fun to watch and something that will get people ready for the next movie to come along. But one thing that’s clear is that the reason for these groups existing in the same space is going to need a solid explanation.
Fans have been waiting for another Transformers movie to come along, and this will no doubt keep them sated for a while longer, but the story definitely needs to remain consistent and ordered in some way so that people aren’t looking the other way for their entertainment. There are still plenty of people willing to support the Transformers, so there’s no worry there, but the franchise does appear to need to shift into another gear to get the excitement back.