Check Out ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer

Soon enough the white wolf is going to step back into the picture, and this time he’ll have Cirilla with him finally, on a quest to discover the truth of her power and to train at Kaer Morhen, the home of the Witchers. Now if fans even bother to say they’re not excited then they’re flat out lying since this is what they’ve been waiting for since The Witcher first came out on Netflix, and thanks to the dismal year that 2020 turned out to be there were so many delays that many people felt certain that we’d never get to see the series return. But there was little to no doubt that the interest was still high enough that The Witcher would come back one way or another, since trying to tell a legion of fans that this show had suddenly been canceled would have been met with the kind of backlash that many people might not believe is possible. Now that he and Cirilla have joined up it’s time to see what she can do and what else he can do in order to strike out and make their place in the world.
Cirilla is still uncertain and not quite ready to face the responsibility that her power comes with, since she admits to thinking that she might burn the world down, but that’s not exactly an unfounded fear since fans will know that Cirilla is quite powerful and comes by her power naturally, which means that her limits haven’t been tested yet. The fact that Cintra, her homeland, isn’t safe at the moment and that Yennefer, a person who could easily teach her the ways of magic, has apparently been abducted, only makes this tale that much more difficult, and that much more enticing for the fans. At the end of the first season, we were able to see Geralt get pretty messed up before finally meeting Ciri, while Yennefer was raising holy hell before the battle she’d engaged in had ended.
Those that have been reading the books probably know what to expect at this point, and a lot of it isn’t going to be good since the lives of those that we’ve already seen in the first season are going to change in a big way. How much the show will change from the books in this season is hard to say since the first season was setting everything up to be viewed as it is now. But it does appear that many of the characters from the first season will be showing up yet again, though where they’ll be and in what kind of condition will likely keep people on their toes since unless one has been reading the books, there’s really no way to fully predict what’s going to happen, especially if the main thrust of the books has changed in any way. It doesn’t appear to have done so, but until we get to watch there’s no way to really know. All that is known at this point is that Geralt and Ciri will be a Kaer Morhen at one point and will apparently be on the road yet again.
It also sounds as though the other Witchers will be less certain of Ciri’s fate and the wisdom of training her, since the power she holds is bound to be just as much of a liability as it is a boon, and she’s still being sought after by the soldiers of Nilfgaard. The adventure is only getting better as the stakes are rising with each passing moment in this story and the machinations of those that are attempting to seize control and assert their dominance will only grow more convoluted as the story pushes onward. Most people will no doubt be trying to focus on the main characters that were introduced in the first season, which is all well and good since they do drive the story in a big way. But folks will hopefully be less than surprised when the story takes certain twists and jogs in directions that they weren’t expecting, since Geralt’s world is not quite as simple as swords and sorcery and monsters, as there’s much more to the Witcher than this.
Thankfully we won’t have to wait too much longer for the show to make its way back to Netflix, since this coming December 17th is the expected date that season 2 will arrive. One can bet that plenty of people will be commenting on the show the day it releases and the opinion articles will be flowing forth without cease. After waiting this long it’s fair to think that a lot of people will have quite a bit to say, and hopefully most of it will be good. It’s also very likely that by December 18th or 19th that many people, having binged the entire season, will start commenting on what season 3 will bring.