Check Out These Disney Characters as Pokemon Evolutions

It’s fair to say that Pokemon has been insanely popular for quite a while now, but it’s also wise to admit that it’s affected a lot of other parts of pop culture since the whole idea of anything evolving has been taken to extremes that are kind of amusing and when applied to other characters are pretty hilarious. For instance, Mimi is the kind of critter that you might find pretty cute but often prefers to keep his own company and not socialize with others. That doesn’t sound at all like Mickey Mouse, who’s been entertaining people for years and is always ready for a good time. But then of course we get to MickFoley, who looks as though he’s ready to piledriver someone headfirst into a pile of tacks or perhaps bodyslam someone onto the cold, hard, concrete floor. Well, maybe he’d be nice and lay a mat down since he’s not quite that psychotic looking.
Wow, how did Goofy manage to go so dark? He starts off as a cute puppy, evolves into the lovable goof we all know and love, and upon evolving again becomes the kind of guy that might put out a hit on someone on the day that his daughter is to be wed. Seriously, Goofy might not be all that tough, but if he has the kind of clout that we’re seeing when he evolves the final time then it’s probably best that people don’t take him for granted any longer since there are enough Disney characters to call upon that might feel the need to take on the contracts that Goofy has to offer. Just don’t ask him about his business.
Minnie has seriously always been of the most friendly and chipper characters in all of Disney, but it’s easy to wonder just what she might be able to do as a sorceress, especially since it really looks as though she might be the kind that could lose her temper rather quickly if she’s pushed to a dangerous degree. How one goes from being a sweet and innocent mouse to someone that looks as though they preside over their own castle is kind of hard to fathom, but then Goofy did manage to become the Goofather, so apparently, anything is possible.
Somehow Wall-Z looks incredibly tough and probably wouldn’t put up with anyone’s mess, but apart from his function as a garbage droid it still doesn’t appear that he would be that aggressive unless he had to be. He’s definitely imposing, there’s no getting away from that fact, but from what people have learned about the friendly robot he’s not bound to be that serious about harming another individual unless there’s no other choice, or perhaps if Eve is in danger.
Eve was tough before her final evolution, but Evangelion looks absolutely deadly since fans already know that Eve can be aggressive. Think about what a plasma cannon on an evolved Eve can do, and how much damage it would cause if she really let loose.
You can just hear people applauding, can’t you? To be fair, Winnie the Pooh would definitely benefit from a lifestyle change if he were an actual bear. But given that he’s stuffed like the rest of his friends this evolution might not make any sense from a logical standpoint. But keeping it within the realm of the fantastical it’s definitely a different look that tends to work for the iconic bear.
Poor Piglet, his natural evolution is pretty much what nature has intended for those of the porcine persuasion no matter what happens. One could say that this was bound to happen since any other way might be seen as kind of unrealistic. But seeing how Pooh turned out it does feel as though Piglet should have been granted some reprieve.
Does anyone think that Eeyawn sounds more like a cat than a stuffed donkey? Sleeping around 20 hours a day definitely sounds more like a feline trait than anything, but then again, Eeyore has never really been an energetic individual and has earned the reputation he currently has. Plus, Eemo is the type of character that might be appropriate for the current era since it feels like a logical progression.
So much for being big and squishy, since Baymega is all hero, all the time, and it doesn’t sound as though his armor is about to come off since it’s a part of his body. In fact, it IS his body, which is kind of interesting to be certain since it would mean that Hiro would have to find a different place to store Baymega.
Wasn’t this kind of always the trick with Ralph? He even admitted that all he could do was wreck things since that was his main purpose in life. Somehow he made it work though, so it’s easy to think that Wrecky could do the same thing.
Virus really appears to be the dark side of Vanellope’s personality, someone that just wants it all without having to work for it any longer. It might actually take Wrecky Kong to calm her down a bit and remind her of the importance of hard work and struggle.
Is anyone else disturbed by the way his spots are under his control like a certain symbiote? What exactly is Splot going to do with his spots now that he can control them?
Something about that smile doesn’t look trustworthy, does it? It’s almost as though Snowlaugh is looking for a place to stick that carrot that’s warm, gooey, and causes a lot of red to emerge. In case you thought that was heading for the gutter, I meant into someone’s chest.
So Dumbo’s final evolution somehow pins his ears into this shape? One has to wonder just what the cap and mustache mean. Is he a cop? A mailman? What???
So really, this evolution is more about the Genie getting out of the lamp and becoming the ultimate servant. Well, that’s a little depressing, but seeing as how he’s freed by the end of the story it turns out just fine.
Sometimes the evolutions make sense, sometimes they don’t.