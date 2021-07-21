Check Out This Amazing Recreation of Black Widow in LEGO

It’s amazing what can be done with Legos, especially when a person is skilled enough when it comes to creating something that people will want to watch. The Lego influence has been felt in the movies now for a while and has become something that many people have found to be absolutely worth following since there have been several movies and shows, as well as games, that have made use of this animation style. Black Widow, which came out recently, is given a great look when using Legos, and very easy to see why this movie would be picked since it’s been desired for so long, and is still an emotional movie since people are still getting over the fact that Natasha is gone and never coming back thanks to her sacrifice. What’s interesting about the Black Widow movie, well there are a few things really, is that Natasha’s past is definitely checkered. That doesn’t matter since the Avengers and SHIELD of today are both different than they were in the comics, meaning they’ve gained a bit of realism and let go of the idealism that they used to live by.
For instance, killing isn’t exactly something they want to do, but when it comes to their enemies, especially Natasha’s, that option isn’t always off the table. In the old days, the Avengers were firmly against killing anyone, even the villains. Hawkeye was actually kicked off the team at one point for inadvertently causing the death of a villain named Egghead. Iron Man was kicked out of the Avengers for being too much of a liability, so it’s fair to say that these days things are a lot different, and having faults and flaws isn’t immediate grounds for dismissal. Considering Black Widow’s past she was a huge liability until she proved herself to the Avengers, and even then when things were brought back several years ago during the Ultimates, she became a huge liability since she was revealed to be a double agent.
But obviously, the MCU was all about redemption since, despite her past, Natasha became an honest-to-goodness superhero from the time she was introduced in Iron Man 2 to the current movie. While Scarlett Johansson has already been heard to say that she’s done with the MCU, it’s a big hope that Florence Pugh will be able to stick around for a while, or at least long enough to bring Yelena into the MCU a little further, especially after the post-credit scene at the end of Black Widow. To think that Yelena is going to be put on a collision course with Hawkeye is kind of exciting since we’ve seen that Hawkeye is about more his bow and trick arrows since it was seen in Endgame that he could take on a band of gangsters in Japan without breaking a sweat. He was also able to defend himself from several Thanos’ Outriders, which wasn’t too easy. A clash between the two assassins would definitely be a nice match since it feels as though Yelena is just as skilled as Natasha, but since she doesn’t know Clint that well it’s fair to think that she might not be able to anticipate his movements.
This Lego presentation stays true the movie, which was great for an action to be honest since it kept moving at a pretty good clip and wasn’t really that loaded down with exposition, at least not as much as it could have been. Given her past, there was a big chance for a lot of exposition, but in the movie, there was just enough to make it clear why she was back, what they meant to do, and to explain that they were taking down the Red Room and Dreykov, no questions asked. For Natasha it was an emotional homecoming that she didn’t initially want since she didn’t want anything to do with the Red Room any longer, nor did she want to remember that past. But she still came back and in the end, she stayed behind to face the consequences of her action this time. The Black Widow movie was worth the wait to be honest and it was a pretty good action movie, and it’s cool to see it done with Legos as well.
There’s always some innovative, inventive, and creative way to display various stories, and a lot of them tend to come off very well since those that are doing the creating usually want to put their best foot forward in order to wow the audience and get them to appreciate it that much more. Those that pulled this clip off did very well since through Legos they managed to tell at last a short part of the story that a lot of people waited so long to see. At least it was worth the wait.